Anthony Rendon was made one of the highest paid players in baseball by the Los Angeles, but has struggled to stay on the field. He has not played since July Fourth of this season, and there has been little to no news regarding his recovery.

He was recently moved to the 60-day injured list, making his return to action in 2023 unlikely. He was first knocked out of the lineup with a shin injury.

Assuming he does not come back this season, Rendon will have his fourth season with the Angels in which he plays less than 60 games. He is being paid $38,000,000 this year. There is no denying he is wildly overpaid considering his output, and there is a real discussion to be had if his contract is the worst in sports.

So, when he is flippant with reporters regarding his absence by pretending not to speak English, it is hard for Los Angeles Angels fans to take it with a sense of humor.

This season has been a perfect storm of bad situations for the Los Angeles Angels. Their longtime leader and star Mike Trout has missed much of the season with injuries. Shohei Ohtani is on pace to become the MVP, but suffered a torn UCL that has knocked him off the mound. And they are well outside a playoff spot. So Anthony Rendon being inflammatory is not going over well.

When Rendon was signed, he was coming off an All-Star season that culminated with a World Series championship with the Washington Nationals. That is the player the Angels thought they were signing when they shelled out a massive contract. Instead, due to injuries and suspensions and just general poor play, he has been a shadow of himself.

Angels fans are rightfully fed up with the way their team has been run in recent years. Anthony Rendon's contract is one of the biggest flaws their team has, and there seems to be no fix in sight.

This incident may have been the straw that breaks the camel's back for Angels fans.

Will the Los Angeles Angels try to move on from Anthony Rendon?

If the Angels do a full reset of their roster during the offseason, Anthony Rendon would likely be one of the first to go. His contract makes it nearly impossible for him to be traded, so it would have to be a release.

They would have to eat a massive loss, but it may be worth it for a cultural reset.