The Los Angeles Angels have continued their quietly good offseason by adding Brandon Drury to their roster. Drury is coming off the best season of his career where he was awarded a Silver Slugger title for his efforts. He is a versatile infielder capable of playing multiple positions and will be invaluable for the Angels going forward.

With a batting average of .263 and 28 home runs in 2022, he proved he can be a consistent offensive weapon. While he had shown flashes of this high-level play during his previous seven seasons in the MLB, he put it all together in 2022. Now, he will have a chance to bring that same high level of play to a team looking to reach the postseason.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to break the news of this signing via Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that free-agent infielder Brandon Drury is in agreement with Angels on two-year, $17M contract, pending physical.

Los Angeles Angels fans loved the signing. Drury is coming off the best season of his career and if he is able to keep that pace it will be well worth the price of his contract. He has proven capable of playing well for any team in the MLB after being with three teams in the past two years.

The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the more active teams in the MLB this offseason, which is certainly not the norm for them. It appears the team is feeling the pressure to build a championship caliber team around Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The two superstars have yet to find any postseason success, and they are ready for that to change.

Drury, 30, had an .813 OPS last season and should be an everyday infielder. This will put the Angels payroll above $200 million.

This has been a wild free agency period for the MLB, which makes the price of the contract very surprising. It could be a good negotiation by the Angels, or a sign that the market is beginning to level off.

Brandon Drury's track record of success is very limited, but he's a solid, versatile player and $8.5 million per year has bought very little all offseason.



Brandon Drury's track record of success is very limited, but he's a solid, versatile player and $8.5 million per year has bought very little all offseason.

The addition of the versatile Brandon Drury is an instant upgrade to the Angels lineup for next season.

Los Angeles Angels are pursuing a playoff spot in 2023

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners.

In Mike Trouts' 12 years with the Angels, they have made the playoffs only once. Shohei Ohtani is yet to play meaningful baseball games in October. For two of the best and most popular stars in the sport, this is almost unacceptable.

At long last, the Los Angeles Angels are showing clear signs that they are planning to change that. While they have steep competition in the American League, a spot in the playoffs is a goal they desperately hope to accomplish in 2023.

