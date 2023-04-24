The Los Angeles Angels had three consecutive home runs in the sixth inning of Sunday's 4-3 defeat of the visiting Kansas City Royals. They ended up needing all three to claim the victory.

Taylor Ward got the hit parade going by leading off the sixth with a homer to left field. Mike Trout followed up by a blast that cleared right center field before Shohei Ohtani finished with a round-tripper that followed Trout's trajectory, but went even further into the stands.

The three homers helped the Los Angeles Angels overcome a 2-1 deficit and take a 4-2 lead two-thirds of the way through the game. Kansas City cut the hosts' advantage in half with a run in the seventh, but pulled no closer.

Los Angeles improved to 11-11 with the win, while the Royals dropped to 5-17 in the loss. Kansas City has the second-worst record in MLB, with only the Oakland Athletics doing worse at 4-18.

It was the first time since June 8th, 2019, that the Los Angeles Angels hit three consecutive home runs in a game. Trout and Ohtani have been in mild homer funks as of late. Trout now has two in two games after not homering in 10 games, and Ohtani's blast was his second in the last 12 games.

For Ward, the man that started it all, it was his first homer in 17 games; he now has three on the season.

In addition to their homers, Trout went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ward went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. The trio accounted for six of the team's seven hits on Sunday.

Bullpen pitcher Austin Warren earned the win with 1-1/3 innings of one-hit relief of starter Reid Detmers. Carlos Estevez nailed down his third save of the season by tossing a clean ninth inning.

The Angels' display of power brought all the amateur poets out of the woodwork.

Los Angeles Angels hovering at .500

The Los Angeles Angels continue their homestand and will look to put some space between them and the .500 mark when they host the Atheltics in a four-game series starting Monday. Lefty starter Jose Suarez will be on the hill for the Angels in search of his first win of the year.

