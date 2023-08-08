Phil Nevin’s Los Angeles Angels are unable to come out of the lackluster performance loop. With their seven-game losing streak, the Angels gave way to the San Francisco Giants in an 8-3 loss on Monday night.

Patrick Bailey gave the Giants a two-run double lead while Randal Grichuk misplayed his drive to the left, giving them a six-run momentum in the ninth innings.

The Los Angeles club had shown their winning prowess before with series victories over the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers.

However, that vigor seems to be entirely lost now with the team losing series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves and the recent most being to Seattle Mariners.

In an interview with Los Angeles Angels beat writer Sam Blum, Nevin opened up about feeling hopeless about the team losing game after game:

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Phil Nevin:



"We're playing hard. We're playing baseball. We're playing to win. It's tough when you lose. You've got a room full of guys that want to win in the worst way. To come up short this many times in a row, in the position we're in, it hurts."

Will Phil Nevin's team the Los Angeles Angels make it to the playoffs at this pace?

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands on second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Despite superstar Shohei Ohtani’s double, single, scoring a run and stealing his 15th base of the season, in the Angels game against the Giants, the team failed to live up to his expectations. At this rate, the playoffs are a distant dream.

The Los Angeles Angels sit in fourth place in the AL West with a 56-58 record. Notably, the team has failed to score a win ever since the MLB trade deadline.

The club’s and Phil Nevin's decision to not trade Shohei Ohtani in the hopes of giving him his chance to play in the postseason for the first time together might not have been entirely correct.