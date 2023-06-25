The Los Angeles Angels put on the hitting display that we have been waiting for from them for nearly half a decade. After years of frustration, manager Phil Nevin's men let loose on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

This was a historic offensive night from the Angels who racked up a franchise-record 25 runs. Some of the highlights included a 13-run third, an eight-run fourth and a franchise-record 28 hits.

According to a recent article in ESPN, Phil Nevin was asked about the ruthless performance from his lineup. He said:

"We were aggressive, we attacked pitches in the zone, and hitting gets contagious sometimes."

Nevin took over from veteran manager Joe Madden midway through the 2022 season. After a sluggish start to the year, the team seems to be responding to his methods.

The Los Angeles Angels improved to 42-36 on the season. They are 12-6 in their past 18 games, which included a five-game winning streak earlier this month. The team has cut the Texas Rangers lead in the American League West to just six games as we approach the midway point of the season.

Nine Los Angeles Angels players recorded hits on a historic night for the franchise

Mickey Moniak of the Los Angeles Angels hits a double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field

Second baseman Brandon Drury and outfielder Hunter Renfroe were outstanding players for Los Angeles. The two players combined for a home run, eight RBIs, eight hits and six runs.

Mickey Moniak continues to exceed expectations and is developing into one of the MLB's most exciting young hitters. He was 5-5 on the night with four RBIs and five runs. An incredible night for a player who only recently turned 25 years old.

The team was able to record 25 runs despite a very limited contribution from 2021 MVP Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese star was 1-7 on the night with a run and a RBI.

The Angels offense has been in sensational form of late. If the lineup can continue to produce the way it has over the past month, the team has a realistic shot of breaking its eight-year playoff drought.

