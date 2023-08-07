Despite the five-game losing streak, Phil Nevin still finds hope and believes in only looking forward when it comes to the Los Angeles Angels.

The winning impetus that the team had garnered post the All-Star week is now a distant dream.

The team had previously proved their winning capabilities with series victories over the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the team lost its momentum fast enough and were subjected to series losses against the Toronto Blue Jays and the league-leaders Atlanta Braves.

The speculation over the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani being traded during this trade deadline also wasn’t true. On top of that the team did not make any mentionable deals during the MLB trade window.

With the team’s daily struggles, the fans are now unsure of the direction the team is currently heading to.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Angels beat writer Sam Blum, Nevin opened up about his knowledge about the fans being disappointed at the team and him. But also went on to assure them that the team and he is aware of what lies ahead (playoff selections).

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Phil Nevin:



"I know everybody is now done with us and counted us out. That's fine. We've got 26 guys in there plus staff that know we have it. They know we're still there. They know what's in front of us."

"I know everybody is now done with us and counted us out. That's fine. We've got 26 guys in there plus staff that know we have it. They know we're still there. They know what's in front of us." – Phil Nevin said.

The Seattle Mariners series sweep against the Los Angeles Angels

Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after striking out during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Eugenio Suarez’s single RBI in the 10th inning, took the Seattle Mariners to a lead, thereby leading them to a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels as the Mariners registered a 3-2 victory on Sunday’s series finale.

The Seattle Mariners has a 60-52 win to lose ratio. They have won the last five matches and are 13 of 17 to move four and a half games ahead of their American League West rivals the Angels in the wild card contention. The Angels currently hold 56-57.