The Los Angeles Angels suffered another defeat. After Randal Grichuk misplayed his drive to left, Patrick Bailey gave the San Francisco Giants the lead with a two-run double on Monday night.

This helped the Giants win 8-3 in the end, handing the Angels their seventh straight defeat, which is a season-low for the LA club.

MLB Analyst Jared Carrabis roasted the Angels as the team blew the lead and gave six runs in the ninth innings:

"Gotta forfeit the rest of the season if you’re the Angels. Just brutal."

In his Giants debut, Mark Mathias added a two-run single against All-Star closer Carlos Estévez (5-3), who shockingly failed to get his second straight save after getting his first 23 attempts this year.

The Los Angeles Angels are yet to record a single win since the MLB tradeline

For the Angels, superstar Shohei Ohtani doubled, singled, scored a run and stole his 15th base of the year, dealing another severe blow to their already dim postseason aspirations.

Giants Angels Baseball

Since the MLB trade deadline, when Los Angeles (56-58) elected not to deal Ohtani in an effort to advance with him to the postseason for the first time, the team is yet to record a single win:

“You walk into that room, you're going to see some down dudes, some down guys,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

“They're upset. I know the effort is there. We're playing hard, playing to win. ... To come up short this many times in a row in the position we're in, it hurts. But I know what they're going to do tomorrow.”

Lucas Giolito (6-8, 4.36 ERA), a native of the Los Angeles region, made his home debut after dropping his first two road starts with the Angels while allowing 12 runs in nine combined innings.

Late last month, the Halos acquired the right-hander from the Chicago White Sox in order to support their already failing postseason run.