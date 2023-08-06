Phil Nevin's Los Angeles Angels have lost the momentum they had gained post the All-Star game and are on a five-game losing streak. When talking to reporters about his team's performance, the manager acknowledged it was tough situation.

During the trade window, the Angels were rumored to be trading their superstar sensation Shohei Ohtani. Not only did that not happen, but the Halos were playing well with series victories over the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers.

However, things changed quickly as they suffered series losses against the Blue Jays and the league-leading Atlanta Braves. The Halos didn't land any big names in the trade window, and there is some uncertainty about the direction they are heading in.

Phil Nevin said they will have to continue trying to fight another day in the league as the postseason approaches. He admitted that the situation in the clubhouse isn't the best and that they need some confidence, but they will fight on. Here's what he said to reporters:

"The optimism will still be there tomorrow when we show up. We have a job at hand. And we owe it to everybody to come out and play. This team fights. ... Certainly the losses, the disappointment and the hurt, it's a tough room to be in right now."

Phil Nevin's Angels lost another close game to the Seattle Mariners

In another crucial game, the LA Angels lost 3-2 to concede the series to the Seattle Mariners. Hunter Renfroe struck out on a bases-loaded situation as the Angels were unable to complete their two-outs rally in the ninth innings.

They are nearly on the .500 PCT, after losing five on the trot from a 56-51 record.

We will see if Phil Nevin can pick his team up and get the Angels firing in the coming weeks.