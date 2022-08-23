"Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's exploring selling the team" - Los Angeles Angels owner thinking of abandoning sinking ship, considers putting team up for sale amid horrible season

Just minutes ago, information was released that longtime Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno might sell the Angels. This comes in the middle of yet another disappointing year for Los Angeles that will see them miss the playoffs for an eighth straight season.

Arte Moreno has been the owner of the Angels since 2003 and was the first Mexican-American to own a major sports team in the United States. During his tenure as owner, he has been known for his willingness to spend money on big stars. He also is known for his very hands-on approach when it comes to the state of the team.

The Angels have not experienced much playoff success under Moreno. Despite landing multiple superstars such as Vladimir Guerrero, Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels have made the playoffs just six times. Of these six appearances, Los Angeles got bounced in the ALDS five times.

The Los Angeles Angels have faced repeated problems in recent seasons. It seems their best players end up getting injured, and they fail to make it over the hump at the end. There have been countless seasons where the Angels finish around .500 with yet another average team.

At the beginning of this season, things appeared to be different. The Angels were red-hot and were very competitve in the American League West. However, an historic 14-game losing streak in early June crushed their hopes, and they are now out of the playoff race entirely.

With Arte Moreno potentially selling the squad, one can only wonder what will be next for the Angels. Perhaps a change of ownership will be a good thing for the Los Angeles ball club.

What comes next for the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani?

The Angels currently have two of the best players in Major League Baseball, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Although Trout is locked up for a long time in his contract, Ohtani will become a free agent after the 2023 season. Many have already speculated what will happen and if Los Angeles will keep him.

If Arte Moreno sells, it will be even more likely that the Angels will not hold on to the two-way phenom. There is a chance we will see Shohei Ohtani in a different uniform in the near future.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt