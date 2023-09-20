Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has been through a lot this season. He tore his UCL a few months ago but stayed in the lineup to finish the season as the team's designated hitter.

Unfortunately, he would suffer an oblique injury, ending his impressive 2023 season. Even after being shut down for the year, he is the clear favorite to win the American League MVP Award.

However, Ohtani still wants to be a part of the action and help his team. He is doing this by being a player-coach. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto was taken back by how much the two-way phenom cares.

"Yesterday, he sent me a lot of videos. Whenever I get into the box, he checks my at-bats like a scout and that's really cool. He wants me to succeed," said Zach Neto.

It is commendable that somebody like Shohei Ohtani, who has been shut down for the season, is trying to help his teammates. The likelihood of him returning to the Los Angeles Angels next season is slim. Most players in his position would have checked out entirely.

As you can see in the video, Ohtani saw something in Neto's swing that could help him. Maybe after his playing days, Ohtani will become a manager somewhere because looks like a natural.

It will be an interesting offseason for Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's time with the Los Angeles Angels could be over. He will become a free agent when the season comes to an end, and a flurry of teams are salivating at the thought.

However, these teams will not be getting the complete package next season, if they were to sign Ohtani. The 29-year-old underwent surgery to address his torn UCL. The surgery was a success, however, he will not be able to pitch next season.

The plan is for Ohtani to be the team's designated hitter for the 2024 season. He will return to the mound for the 2025 season.

This will not hinder any teams from calling his phone in the offseason. Ohtani is a generational talent, and has done things nobody in the game has ever come close to doing.

Watch for teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, or Los Angeles Dodgers, who are big markets to try and land Ohtani.

This offseason, all eyes will be on the two-way phenom.