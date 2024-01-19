Los Angeles Angels Rumors: Insider believes team will likely be out on Blake Snell if club lands Cody Bellinger 

After losing their best player on both sides of the ball, the Los Angeles Angels are certainly a team in transition and have expressed interest in several players in the MLB free agent market. Among those are left-handed pitcher Blake Snell and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger. However, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Angels are likely to make a move for only one of them, and the Angels owner has a preference for everyday players over pitchers.

Blake Snell is an established MLB pitcher who is in the prime of his career and has already won two Cy Young awards in his career so far. He has been impressive over his career with the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres and is one of the top free agents in the market. The likes of the Giants, Mets, Mariners and Padres are still interested in him.

However, Heyman believes that Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno will be more eager to land Cody Bellinger after his rebound to form with the Chicago Cubs. The LA side could use a bat in their lineup and coupled with his defensive versatility, Bellinger offers a good option.

According to Heyman:

"The Angels like Bellinger, and could make sense. The Angels, who lost their best hitter and pitcher [Shohei Ohtani], like Blake Snell, too. But Angels owner Arte Moreno typically favors everyday players over pitchers"

Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox in competition to sign Adam Duvall

As the MLB free agent market continues to thin out leading up to the start of Spring Training, the latest developments report that the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox are competing to sign Adam Duvall.

Duvall is a veteran outfielder who put up decent numbers since making the mid-season move to the Red Sox last year. Hence, they are eager to re-sign him but are reportedly facing competition from the Angels. The player is expected to pick one of the two teams in the coming days.

