Los Angeles Angels: Shohei Ohtani believes team is unlikely to make playoffs, says chances aren't 'extremely high'

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani recently talked about his team's chances to make the playoffs this season and the huge challenge ahead of them.

The Angels have won two consecutive games to win their series against the San Francisco Giants this week, but they remain some way off a playoff spot in the National League.

In a recent interview, the Japanese phenom conceded that the Angels' chances to make the playoffs are not high and face a monumental task to do so.

"I know it's not extremely high right now, but there's obviously a possibility there. We're trying our best every game. We're trying to get some wins, adnd we've got 2 in a row right now."

Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency has been one of the regular headlines in the MLB this season.

However, with the trade dealine over, it's clear that he will remain with the Angels until at least the end of the season. The management's intention behind not trading him was to make a push for the postseason after failing to do so for almost a decade.

The Angels are fourth in their division with a 58-58 record, which sees them out of a postseason spot. With less than two months of the regular season remaining, it's a long shot for them make the playoffs but not entirely impossible.

Shohei Ohtani continues to make MLB history

Shohei Ohtani has been phenomenal in the MLB this season. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star became the first player in league history to hit 40 home runs and record 10 wins as a pitcher in the same season.

He's also on his way to winning a Triple Crown this year, as he ranks first in home runs (40) and third in average (.306) and RBIs (83). If he achieves the rare feat, he will become only the second player to do so in 56 years.