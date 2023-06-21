Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout believes his teammate Shohei Ohtani will break history with his next contract. In the final year of his current contract, Ohtani is expected to test free agency at the end of the season.

Trout holds the league's biggest contract. He signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019. However, he believes his teammate could shatter his current contract.

Baseball fans saw Aaron Judge sign a new deal with the New York Yankees in the offseason. The deal was for nine years, valued at $360 million, for which many believed Judge took a discount.

Trout doesn't believe Ohtani will take a discount. He's a generational type of player that a team can build around. As the two-way sensation that he is, he's doing things nobody else can.

"I think he's anywhere between five and six" said Mike Trout.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Mike Trout thinks Shohei Ohtani is gonna get anywhere between $500 to $600 million in free agency this offseason Mike Trout thinks Shohei Ohtani is gonna get anywhere between $500 to $600 million in free agency this offseason https://t.co/kSYE9QaLjz

Codify @CodifyBaseball Shohei Ohtani is leading the American League in homers!

He pitches sometimes too.

Shohei Ohtani is leading the American League in homers!He pitches sometimes too.https://t.co/QeNL2z538h

Every team will try to land Ohtani when he's made available. He's an enigma that will improve any team and bring more fans and attention to the organization.

Los Angeles Angels need to get Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the postseason

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

It's no secret how disappointing the Los Angeles Angels have been since they signed Shohei Ohtani. He's yet to see the postseason after spending five complete seasons in the league. Mike Trout has only seen the postseason once, which was back in 2014 when the Kansas City Royals swept them.

Having the two best players in the league should translate to more success, but it hasn't. Luckily, the team looks quite different this season.

Going into Wednesday, the Angels sit in second place in the American League West with a record of 41-34. They are five games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers.

The Angels can thank Ohtani for much of that success. He's been on fire this season. He's hitting .295/.379/.623 with a league-leading 24 home runs and 58 RBIs. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 6-2 record with a 3.29 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 82 innings pitched. He's been elite on both sides of the ball.

Hopefully, this is something he and the team can keep up all season. The baseball world deserves to see Ohtani and Trout playing under the brightest lights in October. Sports are better when the best players in the league are playing in the playoffs.

