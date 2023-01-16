Two days ago, Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani returned to the United States after spending the offseason in his home country, Japan.

Although Ohtani has an Instagram account, he is not very active there. However, once he landed on American soil, he took to the social media platform to post a slew of pictures announcing he was back.

"Goodbye Japan...Hello US," he captioned the post.

Ohtani is entering his final season under contract with the Angels. After the 2023 season, Shohei Ohtani will enter the free-agent market. If Ohtani chooses to leave, it might be fatal for the Los Angeles Angels.

As per Sports Illustrated, the New York Mets have a high probability of approaching Shohei.

Shohei Ohtani took a Porsche for a ride in Japan during the 2022 offseason

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: t at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on October 02, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani spent his offseason in his home nation of Japan in December 2022 and was spotted testing the Porsche 911 Carrera T at the Porsche Experience Center in Tokyo.

"Our Driving Athlete; Shohei; visited Porsche Experience Center Tokyo and enjoyed the driving program." - Porsche JP

Shohei also appeared in a Porsche promotional video in the first week of December 2022, after being chauffeured about by a test driver.

"Experience the performance of Porsche driving athletes." - Porsche JP

In the clip, the driver is seen explaining the car's characteristics to Shohei by demonstrating how it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds.

There are only a few more days until the following opening day. Baseball fans can't wait to see the two-way superstar perform and work his magic on the field.

