"It was special for me, it really was. I tried to brush it off and keep pitching but (the fans) wouldn't let me"- Los Angeles Dodgers 8-time All-Star breaks long-standing franchise record, joins elite pitchers club

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off in a matchup against the Detroit Tigers of the American League at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw got the start for the Dodgers, while Beau Brieske got the start for the away team. The offense for the Dodgers was non-existent, and the Dodgers would go on to lose the game by a score of 5-1.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers lost the game, there was one moment in particular that got all the attention despite the losing outcome. Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw set the Dodgers franchise record for most strikeouts of all-time.

"Your new franchise strikeout leader, @ClaytonKersh22." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The strikeout that passed Dodgers legend Don Sutton came in the top of the fourth inning. Kershaw now has 2,697 career strikeouts and is still only 34 years old.

"2,697 CAREER STRIKEOUTS. Clayton Kershaw passes Don Sutton to become the @Dodgers all-time strikeout leader!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Clayton Kershaw had a solid outing despite the 5-1 loss by the Dodgers. Kershaw went six innings, allowing just one earned run in his no-decision. The Dodgers bullpen could not keep the game tied at one as the Tigers erupted for four runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Kershaw spoke about the accomplishment after the game last night.

"It was special for me. I tried to kind of brush it off and keep going but they didn't let me. It definitely meant a lot for sure."-Clayton Kershaw on breaking the Dodgers franchise strikeout record, via @ Dodger Insider

Kershaw's stats for the 2022 season sit at 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA. Kershaw's impressive 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings put him well on pace for a 200-strikeout season, a feat that he has completed seven other times. Kershaw's next start is scheduled for next Friday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Clayton Kershaw sets Los Angeles Dodgers franchise record

Clayton Kershaw pitches during last night's Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Clayton Kershaw has officially become the greatest Dodgers pitcher of all-time, passing Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in history. At just 34 years of age, how many more strikeouts could the future first ballot Hall of Famer get?

If Clayton Kershaw is able to stay healthy and play until age 40, it is entirely realistic that the left-hander could ammass upward of 3,500 strikeouts for his career. This is a feat that only nine other pitchers have done.

Kershaw is also approaching another significant milestone, 200 wins for his career. Kershaw currently has 188 for his career and based on how he has started this season, could easily pass the 200 mark by the end of the season.

The accomplishments that Clayton Kershaw has already achieved make him a no-doubt first ballot Hall of Famer. Everything after is now just adding to his impressive resume as he climbs up the ladder of the best starting pitchers of all-time.

