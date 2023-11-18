Los Angeles Dodgers to aggressively pursue Shohei Ohtani and hope to get Mike Trout via trade, per insider 

After being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS showdown, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to look to add more firepower. They are reportedly serious about landing Shohei Ohtani in free agency and acquire Mike Trout by trade, according to insider Hector Gomez.

Shohei Ohtani is a free agent, coming off an MVP season, and is expected to bag the biggest contract in MLB history this offseason. Moreover, LA Angels center fielder Mike Trout is also reportedly a target for the Dodgers camp.

Trout failed to replicate his usual high standards this season, with the .263/.367/.490 slashline being his worst statistically since 2011. He, however, has seven years left on his 12-year contract worth $430 million dollars which will make financially prising him away from Angels difficult.

"SOURCE: The #Dodgers will be very aggressive looking to sign the two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and get the 11-time All-Star center fielder Mike Trout via trade. They are willing to give up their best prospects in exchange for landing Trout." - Hector Gomez tweeted on social media.

Los Angeles Dodgers' post-season drought

With the star-studded roster on board under manager Dave Roberts, they would surely like to onboard either of the MVP duos and fill the void to translate into postseason success.

Over the last decade and so, the Dodgers have been the most consistent regular-season performers, marking the 2012 season as the last time they missed out on October baseball. However, the same cannot be said about their postseason results, with them only winning one World Series (2020) and three NL pennants during this span.

Amid the Ohtani sweepstakes, it's important to note that Ohtani underwent surgery on his right (throwing arm) elbow and won't be available to pitch before 2025.

Shohei Ohtani's 2023 MVP season

After missing out on the 2022 AL MVP, courtesy of Aaron Judge's historic season, Shohei Ohtani won his second American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2023.

Despite the Angels missing out on postseason baseball, the two-way star excelled individually, putting up astronomical numbers.

In 135 games in 2023, Shohei Ohtani batted .304 with 151 hits, 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 102 runs scored. On the pitching front, he started 23 games, pitching 132.0 innings with an ERA of 3.14, 167 strikeouts and a 10-5 winning record.

