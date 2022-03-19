MLB Trade Update: Los Angeles Dodgers continue to make moves with outfielder Luke Raley going to a top AL contender in exchange for a two-way prospect

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been busy this offseason. After losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer in free agency, the team rebounded by bringing in players like former National League Most Valuable Player and 2021 World Series Champion Freddie Freeman on a six-year contract. Today, however, the Dodgers opted for a Minor League deal. As Jeff Passan reports, the team has decided to send outfielder Luke Raley to the Tampa Bay Rays. Returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers is potential two-way player Tanner Dodson. By all accounts, this deal doesn't seem to have major implications.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Luke Raley to Tampa Bay for Double-A reliever Tanner Dodson, who has played outfield in the past as well, sources tell ESPN. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Luke Raley to Tampa Bay for Double-A reliever Tanner Dodson, who has played outfield in the past as well, sources tell ESPN.

Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League system enhances success

While it's easy to get distracted by the acquisitions of Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts, a great deal of the success on the Dodgers roster was developed in their Minor League system. Players like Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor ascended through the Minor League system to play pivotal roles on the roster. Even the acquisitions of Mookie Betts and Trea Turner required the Dodgers to have highly valuable prospects to exchange for the 2019 American League MVP and All-Star shortstop. Look no further than third baseman Justin Turner as evidence.

After being deemed unworthy of even a Minor League deal by the New York Mets, Turner went on to help build the Dodgers into the powerhouse they are today. The only team that may be better at developing talent would be the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are notorious for identifying high-quality Minor League talent. Trading players such as Chris Archer yielded staff ace and young slugger Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In Raley, the team is receiving a player from the Dodgers who has done nothing but rake against Minor League pitching, slugging .571 in AAA for the 2021 campaign. He brings power to the Rays, which is probably why the Dodgers had Raley penciled into the lineup for their Spring Training game today. This is the second time Raley has been traded from the Dodgers, as he was originally sent to the Twins for Brian Dozier, returned, and then was exchanged for Kenta Maeda.

The team gives up reliever Tanner Dodson. Dodson was converted to a reliever after being known for his ability to get on base in the lower levels. Last season, he averaged nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings, leaving potential for the Los Angeles Dodgers to develop him as both a hitter and a pitcher. Time will tell whether the Los Angeles Dodgers or Tampa Bay Rays win this trade. Perhaps the two will be able to settle it in a World Series rematch.

