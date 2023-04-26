The Los Angeles Dodgers scripted a thrilling, come-from-behind 8-7 win against the National League-leading Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Down 7-2 after four innings, the Dodgers rallied for three runs over the fifth and sixth frames to pull within 7-5 before infielder Chris Taylor delivered the victory with a three-run home run in the top of the eighth.

Shelby Miller closed out the game with a scoreless ninth as Los Angeles improved to 13-11 on the season.

Taylor had himself a big game on a cold, gloomy night in Pittsburgh. Playing third base, Taylor went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Hitting eighth in the lineup, he was far from the first player many believed would sink the dagger in the Los Angeles Dodgers' win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh sunk to 16-8 with the loss.

𝓢amm🤍 @saltysaamm @Dodgers Good things happen when you play Taylor just saaaying @Dodgers Good things happen when you play Taylor just saaaying

LA SPORTY @213_LA_Sportz oh yeah. he is humble too. @Dodgers best utility player the Dodgers have and can hit toooh yeah. he is humble too. @Dodgers best utility player the Dodgers have and can hit too 😆 oh yeah. he is humble too. 💙 https://t.co/0evMiiJeB1

Despite Taylor's late-game heroics, Los Angeles Dodgers fans aren't forgetting who dug the team such a deep hole to begin with.

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, in his first season with the team, saw his Earned Run Average (ERA) balloon from 4.91 to 6.58 after allowing the Pittsburgh Pirates nine hits and seven earned runs in just four innings.

Many Dodger fans are ready for the team to jettison the one-time New York Mets fireballer, but with Tony Gonsolin set to reclaim his spot in the starting rotation on Wednesday, time will tell how much longer Syndergaard wears Dodger Blue.

BSB @BBorbz @Dodgers After that Syndergaard start, I thought we were doomed. Good on the offense and bullpen for getting us through @Dodgers After that Syndergaard start, I thought we were doomed. Good on the offense and bullpen for getting us through

Nivory 🇳🇿 @Nivory_ @Dodgers Fantastic win. Especially with some missing pieces and some horrific starting pitching. @Dodgers Fantastic win. Especially with some missing pieces and some horrific starting pitching.

After a freezing cold start to the year, Taylor boosted his batting average from .111 to .163 on Tuesday night.

While he hasn't been getting on base much over his first 49 at-bats of the season, five of Taylor's eight hits this season have been home runs.

Richard Rice @Richard31790916 @Dodgers Great hit, made sure my Pirate fan neighbor heard me yelling at the top of my lungs @Dodgers Great hit, made sure my Pirate fan neighbor heard me yelling at the top of my lungs😃

Not to be lost in the roller-coaster evening was the first MLB hit for Dodgers designated hitter Michael Busch. The team's No. 3-rated prospect, Busch was called up to the majors from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take the place of Max Muncy — who is one of several Los Angeles regulars to be on the paternity list this past week.

Busch, an infielder by trade, went 1-for-3 in his first big-league game. He will likely be sent back to Triple-A shortly, but may have a bright future at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates will go at it twice more in midweek series

Colin Holderman #35 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after giving up a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will go at it twice more in this three-game series. The two teams play Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. and again at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday.

