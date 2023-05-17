Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May had his day end early on Wednesday. He completed one inning before experiencing right elbow pain. He didn't return for the second inning.

May's velocity was down, but he was still able to strike out two batters before exiting. Recently called-up Dylan Covey entered the mound for the Dodgers after May's departure.

This isn't ideal for the Dodgers, as they have been on a roll lately. Their 27-16 record has them sitting as the top team in the National League West, and that's essentially thanks to their pitching. Los Angeles has a team ERA of 3.94, ranking them 10th-best in all baseball.

On Wednesday, May was 4-1 heading into his start against the Minnesota Twins. His injury is a bummer as he was dealing on the mound to start the season, after missing much of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

"I hate everything about this," one fan tweeted.

"Oh brother. Here we go," another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans hope nothing serious comes from Dustin May's elbow pain. He's already had his fair share of spending time on the IL throughout his young career.

If May is out for an extended period, it will be a blow to the Dodgers. They've already seen multiple pitchers go down with injuries this season.

Dustin May is the latest Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to get bit by the injury bug

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dealing with injured pitchers all season. They recently had to send Michael Grove to the 15-day IL with a right groin strain.

Los Angeles also had to send Ryan Pepiot to the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain. He's on the 60-day IL with Walker Buehler, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Luckily, their aces Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias have stayed healthy and are off to great starts. Kershaw has compiled a 6-3 record with a 2.52 ERA. Urias started the year 5-3 with a 3.61 ERA.

The team also recently activated Tony Gonsolin off the IL. He injured his ankle during spring training and missed a month of the season. It hasn't been an ideal start for the Dodgers' pitching staff, but they've held it down.

It will be interesting to see what comes with Dustin May's injury. Hopefully, nothing too serious, as he was starting to develop into a great arm this season.

