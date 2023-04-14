Cody Bellinger has experienced his highest highs and his lowest lows with the Los Angeles Dodgers – from being the National League MVP in 2019 to finishing with a forgettable .165 batting average in 2021.

The 27-year-old is set to make his return to Dodger Stadium on Friday for the first time since his move to Wrigley Field. It should be an exciting and memorable day for Bellinger, who spent six seasons in Los Angeles.

Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation Cody Bellinger makes his return to Dodger Stadium tonight. What do you think the response will be from Dodgers fans? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Cody Bellinger makes his return to Dodger Stadium tonight. What do you think the response will be from Dodgers fans? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oK04zekvWt

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Dodgers fans still have a soft spot for the supremely talented but extremely frustrating outfielder. Fans took to Twitter to debate what type of reception this former fan favorite would receive on his return to Southern California.

Loki @Loki_G10 @DodgersNation If anybody boos him. They ain’t no dodger fan. Cheer for the ups and the downs. Cody is king. Rocking my Cody World Series jersey tonight. @DodgersNation If anybody boos him. They ain’t no dodger fan. Cheer for the ups and the downs. Cody is king. Rocking my Cody World Series jersey tonight.

Tim Ellenwood @tim_ellenwood @DodgersNation Dude one a WS and a MVP in a Dodger Uniform. It better be a standing ovation. Honestly how is this even a question? @DodgersNation Dude one a WS and a MVP in a Dodger Uniform. It better be a standing ovation. Honestly how is this even a question?

JuhCobb @JacobFranklinn @DodgersNation Anything short of a Standing-O for the former MVP - WS Champ won’t suffice. @DodgersNation Anything short of a Standing-O for the former MVP - WS Champ won’t suffice.

Casey Miller @CaseyMil @DodgersNation Dude won a World Series - better be resounding applause @DodgersNation Dude won a World Series - better be resounding applause

Warren @swd2 @DodgersNation Big cheers. Too many good moments. He never stopped trying. @DodgersNation Big cheers. Too many good moments. He never stopped trying.

The sentiment among Dodgers fans seems to be that anything short of a standing ovation would be shameful. Bellinger was part of a golden era for the club where they reached three World Series over a four-year period.

Bellinger was also part of the 2020 team that won the organization's first championship since 1988. It was a major moment in Los Angeles sports history considering the franchise had gone 32 years without a World Series.

Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger is set to make his return to Dodger Stadium on Friday

Cody Bellinger on deck during a 12-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.

Since making his debut in 2017, Cody Bellinger has won a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and an NLCS MVP. He is a two-time All-Star and won the National League MVP in 2019. He was also was voted Rookie of the Year in 2017 after finishing with 39 home runs and 97 RBIs.

At his peak, Bellinger was regarded as on of MLB’s elite hitters. During his 2019 MVP-winning season, he slashed .305/.406/.629 and finished with an incredible 1.035 OPS. He finished fourth in the MLB with 47 home runs and recorded 115 RBIs that year.

Cody Bellinger has had a strong start to 2023. Since joining the Chicago Cubs, he has recorded two home runs, nine RBIs and a stolen base. It will be interesting to see the crowd's reaction if he has a big day versus his former team.

Poll : 0 votes