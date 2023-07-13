The Los Angeles Dodgers want to acquire Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito at the trade deadline. Giolito is one of baseball's top pitchers but playing for a subpar team, and the Dodgers could use some arms.

Giolito has compiled a 6-5 record, with a 3.45 ERA in 112.1 innings while striking out 117. The White Sox will likely be sellers at the deadline as they sit in fourth place in the American League Central with their 38-54 record.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an



Network The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say.Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB -best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLB Pipeline. @MLB Network The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say. Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB-best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLBPipeline.@MLBNetwork

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giolito went to high school in Los Angeles, so it would be a homecoming for him if the Dodgers were to acquire him. And with the Dodgers' farm system, they should have no problems offering something to Chicago they cannot refuse.

The injury bug has bitten Los Angeles, and the Dodgers would love Giolito in their starting rotation. They will be without Dustin May for the season after he underwent flexor tendon surgery, while others have spent time on the IL.

"It's starting!" one fan tweeted.

"Bring him home!" another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans could not be more excited about the team potentially acquiring Lucas Giolito. He would fit in perfectly in that rotation and make the Dodgers a much scarier team.

javi @javifeldd Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an



Network The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say.Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB -best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLB Pipeline. @MLB Network The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say. Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB-best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLBPipeline.@MLBNetwork PLS twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat… PLS twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat…

kei6628 @kei6628 twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat… Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an



Network The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say.Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB -best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLB Pipeline. @MLB Network The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say. Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB-best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLBPipeline.@MLBNetwork 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat…

Giolito will be a top name among a few teams at the trade deadline. Expect to hear more teams interested in the hard-throwing righty as normal baseball activities resume on Friday.

Lucas Giolito would be a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito would be a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been an ace for the Chicago White Sox and is a great teammate in the locker room. There is a reason he is one of the top arms teams are considering at the deadline.

The Dodgers have been piecing their starting rotation together nearly all season. Dustin May had season-ending surgery, and Ryan Pepiot has been on the IL for the entire first half of the season. Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias and Noah Syndergaard have also spent time on the IL.

Los Angeles needs a complete starting rotation to keep its position in the division. The Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are in a tight battle for first place in the National League West. The Diamondbacks look like the real deal this season, and the Dodgers must keep the pressure on.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes