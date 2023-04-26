Noah Syndergaard's season with the Los Angeles Dodgers got worse Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Pirates chased Syndergaard after just four innings after shelling him for seven earned runs on nine hits.

In his first season with the Dodgers, the eight-year MLB veteran saw his ERA balloon from 4.91 to 6.58 after the Pirates nailed the majority of his 80 pitches thrown.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Noah Syndergaard's night is over. It didn't go well.



4 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks, 80 pitches, 26 CSW%. His ERA this year is 6.58. Noah Syndergaard's night is over. It didn't go well.4 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks, 80 pitches, 26 CSW%. His ERA this year is 6.58.

Noah Syndergaard is in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after pitching for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. He performed admirably on his return from Tommy John surgery last season, compiling a 10-10 record and a 3.94 ERA.

However, he has been largely disappointing and unpredictable as a Dodger, swinging back and forth from decent starts to appalling outings. His previous worst outing this season was allowing six earned runs on eight hits over four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 8th. The start came six days after he held Arizona to one run on four hits.

Dodger fans have already had enough of the ups-and-downs.

azcat92 @azcat92 @FabianArdaya His season with Dodgers may be over @FabianArdaya His season with Dodgers may be over

semi3028 @federal221 @azcat92 @FabianArdaya He doesn’t deserve to be in the mound at this point he’s not the answer @azcat92 @FabianArdaya He doesn’t deserve to be in the mound at this point he’s not the answer

Noah Syndergaard took the majors by storm after his 2015 MLB debut. He was part of the New York Mets' mighty trio with Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey that helped pitch the Mets to the World Series in his rookie season.

In 2016, Syndergaard made his only All-Star Game appearance in his finest season, going 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA and 218 strikeouts.

The pitcher the Los Angeles Dodgers employed today is a shell of the dominant force that once took the hill for the Mets.

BSB @BBorbz @FabianArdaya What the hell did Friedman expect? No velo left and can't miss any bats. Prior is good, but he can't raise the dead. @FabianArdaya What the hell did Friedman expect? No velo left and can't miss any bats. Prior is good, but he can't raise the dead.

Jerry McCloy @JerryMccloy @FabianArdaya When Gonsilin gets activated tomorrow, Just DFA syndergaard and call up Stone. Cant be any worse. @FabianArdaya When Gonsilin gets activated tomorrow, Just DFA syndergaard and call up Stone. Cant be any worse.

chazz corporation @chazzcorp @FabianArdaya Hey Fabian, can you ask Dave Roberts why he insists on forcing us watch Noah pitch every 5th day? Our boy fucking sucks @FabianArdaya Hey Fabian, can you ask Dave Roberts why he insists on forcing us watch Noah pitch every 5th day? Our boy fucking sucks 😷

Of course, Pirates fans had a completely different view of Tuesday's events. Just over two years ago, Syndergaard tweeted a video of himself at home. He was recovering from Tommy John surgery and unable to watch the Mets due to blackout restrictions.

Frustrated, he instead decided to watch Pittsburgh, whom he called "shitty". Since that tweet, the Pirates have scored 12 earned runs on 18 hits in 9-2/3 combined innings against him.

Rahl Reviews @RahlReviews Noah Syndergaard: I guess I’ll watch the shitty Pirates



The shitty Pirates: Noah Syndergaard: I guess I’ll watch the shitty PiratesThe shitty Pirates: https://t.co/OIJ4GBgtdM

Mike Caf @Cafpool @Noahsyndergaard how's your ERA after this Pirates game. Must be nice to be a shitty pitcher @Noahsyndergaard how's your ERA after this Pirates game. Must be nice to be a shitty pitcher

Who knows how much longer Syndergaard's leash will be with the Dodgers, but the fan base has already entered their verdict.

John Paul Boitnott @jpboit01 God bless Syndergaard is so trash. He’s unstartable. God bless Syndergaard is so trash. He’s unstartable.

Noah Syndergaard the weak link in Los Angeles Dodgers staff

Noah Syndergaard #43 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after giving up a three-run home run

Tony Gonsolin is slated to come off the injured list and start Wednesday's game against the Pirates. Syndergaard will officially be pushed back to the No. 5 slot in the Dodgers' rotation.

