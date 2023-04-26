Noah Syndergaard's season with the Los Angeles Dodgers got worse Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Pirates chased Syndergaard after just four innings after shelling him for seven earned runs on nine hits.
In his first season with the Dodgers, the eight-year MLB veteran saw his ERA balloon from 4.91 to 6.58 after the Pirates nailed the majority of his 80 pitches thrown.
Noah Syndergaard is in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after pitching for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. He performed admirably on his return from Tommy John surgery last season, compiling a 10-10 record and a 3.94 ERA.
However, he has been largely disappointing and unpredictable as a Dodger, swinging back and forth from decent starts to appalling outings. His previous worst outing this season was allowing six earned runs on eight hits over four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 8th. The start came six days after he held Arizona to one run on four hits.
Dodger fans have already had enough of the ups-and-downs.
Noah Syndergaard took the majors by storm after his 2015 MLB debut. He was part of the New York Mets' mighty trio with Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey that helped pitch the Mets to the World Series in his rookie season.
In 2016, Syndergaard made his only All-Star Game appearance in his finest season, going 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA and 218 strikeouts.
The pitcher the Los Angeles Dodgers employed today is a shell of the dominant force that once took the hill for the Mets.
Of course, Pirates fans had a completely different view of Tuesday's events. Just over two years ago, Syndergaard tweeted a video of himself at home. He was recovering from Tommy John surgery and unable to watch the Mets due to blackout restrictions.
Frustrated, he instead decided to watch Pittsburgh, whom he called "shitty". Since that tweet, the Pirates have scored 12 earned runs on 18 hits in 9-2/3 combined innings against him.
Who knows how much longer Syndergaard's leash will be with the Dodgers, but the fan base has already entered their verdict.
Noah Syndergaard the weak link in Los Angeles Dodgers staff
Tony Gonsolin is slated to come off the injured list and start Wednesday's game against the Pirates. Syndergaard will officially be pushed back to the No. 5 slot in the Dodgers' rotation.