Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the middle of a major slump at the plate. He's currently facing an 0-for-39 streak. He went 0-for-1 with a strikeout as he got a pinch-hit opportunity in Saturday's game.

Thompson's slump has the organization and the fanbase worried. He doesn't look comfortable at the plate, and he's starting to press, which is the worst thing a hitter can do when struggling.

Blake Harris @BlakeHHarris Since April 18, Austin Wynns has more hits for the Dodgers than Trayce Thompson



He was DFA’d on May 1 Since April 18, Austin Wynns has more hits for the Dodgers than Trayce Thompson He was DFA’d on May 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The slump has gotten so bad that Austin Wynns, who the team DFA'd on May 1, has more hits than Thompson. He's starting to creep up on Chris Davis' MLB record 54-at-bat hitless streak.

Thompson was a lightning rod for the Dodgers last season. It's a reason the team has given him a long leash, but that leash might become shorter if he continues to look like this.

"Unfortunately, it's time to pull the plug" one fan tweeted.

"Leave him in Tampa," another fan tweeted.

Don Keedic @lookatme714 @BlakeHHarris Why is he even on the team? Does Roberts like giving away outs? @BlakeHHarris Why is he even on the team? Does Roberts like giving away outs?

Los Angeles Dodgers fans don't believe Trayce Thompson can turn it around. They'd like the team to move past him as he's become a liability.

mge @highnoonmge @BlakeHHarris If Trayce threw himself in front of a pitched ball, he’d still miss! It is frustrating for us, embarrassing for him. Time to call him into office and end this nightmare! @BlakeHHarris If Trayce threw himself in front of a pitched ball, he’d still miss! It is frustrating for us, embarrassing for him. Time to call him into office and end this nightmare!

JasonSmithberg @dodgerjason @BlakeHHarris Trayce is never going to get another hit this season @BlakeHHarris Trayce is never going to get another hit this season

adios amigos @frankantonoff @BlakeHHarris Cannot keep running him out there. Just can’t. Michael Busch time @BlakeHHarris Cannot keep running him out there. Just can’t. Michael Busch time

It may benefit the team to give Thompson some time in the minors. Getting a couple of hits in Triple-A could be what the slugger needs to find himself again. He's at the point where there's no way he can focus at the plate unless he gets over this slump.

Los Angeles Dodgers need Trayce Thompson to get out of his head

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

Trayce Thompson's major role coming into the year was being a player they could turn to when facing left-handed pitching. But that hasn't been the case with the slugger struggling heavily. He's just 2-for-36 against left-handed pitching.

While manager Dave Roberts loves how Thompson carries himself and works hard, that may not be enough to keep him in the lineup. The slugger's playing time has already been cut down. With inconsistent playing time and a huge slump weighing on the back of his mind, Thompson could struggle all season long.

He needs to clear his mind, and what better way to do that than send him down to the minors? Let Thompson regain his confidence after seeing a couple of balls leave the infield.

Whatever the Dodgers decide to do, they need to do it fast. The season isn't getting any younger, and the team looks like a true contender to compete for a World Series.

Poll : 0 votes