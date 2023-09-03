The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be one of baseball's strongest teams. Over the past ten seasons, the team has only failed to win their division's title once.

Despite having scored more runs than 28 of the league's 30 other teams, fans of the Dodgers have become accustomed to dominance. As such, a brand of impatience, and complacency has emerged from the Dodgers fanbase.

Ahead of the Dodgers' date with the Atlanta Braves on September 1, the team put on an impressive tribute to deceased LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant. As part of the team's designated LA Lakers night, an elaborate drone show was put on for fans after the game.

"For Kobe." - Los Angeles Dodgers

As impressive as the show was, fans did not seem to be as enthralled as many expected. Perhaps it was due to the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped their game to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 8-7.

The Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a strong rivalry. The two squared off in a hotly contested NLCS in 2021, which saw the Braves emerge victorious and advance to win the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros. Additionally, All-Star Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman left the Braves after a decade last season, citing issues with the front office among the reasons why he decided to leave.

Kobe Bryant is a legend in Los Angeles. A five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, Bryant also led the NBA in points per game twice during his two decades in LA. Tragically, Bryant lost his life in a freak helicopter accident over the Los Angeles area in early 2020.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans showcase the intensity of sports in their city

While everyone in LA can appreciate Kobe and the magnificent things that he did, both on and off the court, having such an elaborate display after a stinging loss is bound to ruffle a few feathers among the more hardcore Dodgers faithful.

Thankfully for Los Angeles Dodgers fans, the team still enjoys a very solid, 13.5 game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are in second place in the division, and losing ground quickly.

While it is true that Kobe would have indeed prefered the Dodgers to take the game home, at least the team found a way to honor one of the city's best sportsmen of all time, even if it could have come at a slightly more timely juncture.