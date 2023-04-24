The Los Angeles Dodgers have been building their brand recently, as four members of the team have hit the paternity leave list in the past week.

First, outfielder/shortstop Mookie Betts missed time as the Dodgers hosted the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs last week, although he returned for the weekend. Just before Betts' return, relief pitcher Evan Phillips also went on the paternity list.

Now, to begin this week, reliever Brusdar Graterol and utility man Max Muncy are also going on the paternity list.

Graterol just earned his first save of the season on Sunday in a win over the Cubs. The Dodgers have not announced a roster move to fill his spot. However, Muncy will be replaced for the short term by second baseman Michael Busch up from the minors.

There were many eyebrows raised among the Los Angeles Dodgers' fanbase amid the news of the quartet of players going on the paternity list within a week. Was this planned by the team? Are the Dodgers attempting to boost their farm system 18 years from now? What exactly happened nine months ago?

Several intrepid fans noticed that nine months ago was in fact, the 2022 All-Star Break. For many players, the break is a time to spend away from the game, often with family. However, Betts was a starter for the National League in the exhibition contest, although that wouldn't exactly have prevented him from pursuing other non-baseball interests.

The Dodgers' recent rallying cry of "Dad Power!" helped the team pull into a first-place tie atop the National League West this weekend, as Los Angeles took three of four games against the Cubs. The Dodgers may further rally around paternal power now that four members of the squad find themselves taking on fatherly duties.

But not all fans are big on "Dad Power!" and would rather have their Dodgers players concentrating more on on-field matters rather than off-field pursuits.

Los Angeles Dodgers hunting for another division title

Brusdar Graterol of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 10 of the past 11 NL West pennants. The only season they didn't win the division was 2021, when they finished one game behind the division-winning San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs every season since 2013, winning the 2020 World Series, the team's first since 1988.

