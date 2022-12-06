The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with Clayton Kershaw, tying him to the team for at least one more season. Kershaw has been a foundational part of the Dodgers, having been with them for the entirety of his MLB career. He signed a one-year deal worth 20-million-dollars for 2023. The contract could easily prove to be a bargain for the Dodgers.
Clayton Kershaw is one of the best pitchers of the generation, and has been a huge part of the Dodgers' success. He has won three Cy Young awards in his career, along with one MVP and nine All-Star selections. Kershaw is both a veteran leader for the team and a fan favorite in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the details of the contract via Twitter.
Dodgers fans loved this signing. If Kershaw still wasn't playing at an All-Star level, fans would be happy to see him back with the team. He has become such an integral part of the team that fans don't want to imagine him playing for any other team in the MLB.
Based on other pitcher deals we have seen around the league, this contract seems like a great deal. Justin Verlander just signed a deal with the New York Mets for more than double this contract. Clayton Kershaw pitched for an incredible 2.28 ERA in 2022.
While there has been plenty of support for this contract, some fans fear the price may not be worth it. The Los Angeles Dodgers have never been shy about paying big money to their players. However, the 20-million-dollars that have been allocated to Kershaw could have been used to boost the offense. Hopefully, the deal won't interfere with their ability to find other boosts to the lineup.
The contract could be the last one of Clayton Kershaw's career. Fans are thrilled to see it come with the Dodgers.
Clayton Kershaw is cementing himself as one of the best Los Angeles Dodgers players of all-time
The Dodgers are one of the oldest teams in the MLB and have seen no shortage of superstars. With all the achievements and success he has found, Kershaw is deserving of being named one of their greats. It is harder to make a historic impact with teams like the New York Yankees or Dodgers, but Kershaw has done it.
If this is Kershaw's last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hopefully he can go out in a fashion befitting his incredible career.