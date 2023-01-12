The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins. Los Angeles is sending infielder Jacob Amaya in return. Rojas will provide the Dodgers with an above-average glove.

He's familiar with LA. Rojas made his MLB debut with them back in 2014. He would only hit .181 in 85 games that year and was traded to the Marlins that off-season.

He didn't have a great 2022 season with the Miami Marlins. Rojas was dealing with a nagging wrist injury that he played through. He underwent wrist surgery in the off-season and should be ready to go when Spring Training rolls along.

Fans are happy to see Rojas making a return to Los Angeles. He became an instant fan favorite after making a stellar defensive play to save Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter in 2014.

"I like this. I'm sick of holding my breath every time the ball is hit to the left side," one fan explained.

"I dig his glove," responded another fan.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans love that Miguel Rojas has an excellent glove. He was ranked second among active shortstops for defensive runs saved with 15 last season with the Miami Marlins. Only Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros had more.

They understand that they can't replace Trea Turner at the moment. Rojas isn't close to the player that Turner is, but he does have a better glove. The team has enough bats to pick up any offensive slack that Rojas may provide.

After trading with the Miami Marlins, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking a little more complete

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

The Dodgers have a pretty solid roster with some good depth pieces. It's still unclear on who the team's Opening Day shortstop will be, though. Many around the league are assuming Gavin Lux will be the team's starting shortstop while Miguel Rojas will accept a utility role.

A team can never have enough utility players. They already have Max Muncy, who can play multiple infield positions for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During his time with the Miami Marlins, Rojas has played first, second, third base, and shortstop. He's the definition of a utility player.

They could use another outfielder before the 2023 season starts. The team parted ways with a struggling Cody Bellinger at the end of the season. There's not much left in terms of free-agent outfielders that would move the needle that is still left on the board.

Watch for the Dodgers to engage in another trade for an outfielder before the season begins.

