Los Angeles Dodgers game today: TV schedule, channel, record, and Dodgers schedule 2024

As one of the most esteemed teams in modern MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are a hotter ticket than most. This weekend, Shohei Ohtani and company are slated to make their first trip north of the border of the season. It will also be the first time in almost eight years that the Dodgers suit up for a game in MLB's only Canadian market.
Is there a Dodgers game today?
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The first pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is scheduled to take place at 7:07 pm EDT. The series will consist of three games, with the final fixture slated for Sunday afternoon. Gavin Stone is likely to get the ball for the Dodgers.
What channel is the Dodgers game on today?
As with all Dodgers games, fans in the Los Angeles area will be able to catch the action on SportsNet LA. Conversely, fans in Canada will be able to watch the games on Rogers Sportsnet (no relation).
What time is the Dodgers game today?
First pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:07 pm EDT. For fans in California, it must be noted that this means that the action will kick off slightly after 4:00 pm Pacific Time.
"For the first time since signing with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays. Coverage of tonight's game begins at 6:30pm ET on SN1 and Sportsnet+." - Sportsnet
What place are the Dodgers in right now?
Owing to their 16-11 record, the Los Angeles Dodgers are first in the NL West. Only three teams in the entire National League, the Brewers, Braves and Chicago Cubs have higher winning percentages than the Dodgers.
Did the Dodgers win last night?
The Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals by a 2-1 score on Thursday to complete their sweep of the NL East club. Teoscar Hernandez had a solo home run while Freddie Freeman contributed with a double. Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto went six innings of scoreless ball to earn his second win of the season.
"Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Life Saving Grab. 104.8 mph off the bat." - Pitching Ninja
What is the Dodgers record?
The Dodgers currently have a record of 16-11. Third highest in the NL, the team boasts the ninth-best overall record among MLB teams.
Los Angeles Dodgers stats 2023
- Batting average: .269 (2nd)
- Home runs: 31 (3rd)
- RBIs: 138 (2nd)
- OBP: .250 (2nd)
- Hits: 249 (1st)
- OPS: .784 (2nd)
- Innings Pitched: 243 (2nd)
- Wins: 16 (T-4)
- Strikeouts: 239 (4th)
- ERA: 3.81 (11th)
