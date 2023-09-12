The Los Angeles Dodgers’ recent actions suggest they may have moved on from Julio Urias, following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

When the team returned to their clubhouse in LA, Urias’ locker was notably absent, replaced by a locker for veteran second baseman Kolten Wong. Additionally, some of Urias’ murals at Dodger Stadium were covered up.

According to reports, Julio Urias’ locker has been replaced by Kolten Wong, and some of his murals around Dodger Stadium covered up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the removal of Urias’ locker was an "organizational decision" and expressed sadness about the entire situation. When asked if these action indicated that the team had moved on from Urias, Roberts responded:

“I think so. That’s where we’re at. There’s not much for me to comment on the fact that it's just like I said on the first day, it's just it's a very very unfortunate sad situation. - Dave Roberts.

Julio Urias, the 27-year-old starting pitcher, was arrested outside BMO Stadium at Exposition Park in L.A. after a soccer match, following a witness report of a physical altercation between Urias and a woman. Major League Baseball placed Urias on administrative leave, making it unlikely he’ll return before the end of the season.

Urias, a free agent at season’s end, had been one of the most sought-after players on the market. However, his second suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy could have lasting consequences on his career.

Who is Kolten Wong, the second baseman called up who replaced Julio Urias’ locker?

In the midst of this challenging situation, the Dodgers have turned to Kolten Wong, a 32-year-old veteran, to bolster their lineup. Wong’s arrival brings experience, good defense, and low strikeout numbers to the team, all valuable assets as they strive for success in the postseason.

Veteran second baseman, Kolten Wong was called up from the minors to help bring experience and offensive prowess to the Dodgers lineup.

Wong had recently signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in August, and was called up to the 40-man roster last week. On his first at-bat, Wong hit a three run homer.

The removal of Urias’ locker signifies a major shift in the Dodgers’ plans, as they navigate towards the 2023 playoffs.