Los Angeles Dodgers News: 5-time All-Star cce David Price tests COVID positive; Pitcher Reyes Moronta gets a spot on the roster

On Sunday, April 24, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher David Price tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of action for an indefinite amount of time. David Price is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but began experiencing symptoms that he self-reported. He then began his isolation.

While the hope is that David Price will not spend too much time away from the Los Angeles Dodgers, no timetable for a return has been set. David Price has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB for the better part of a decade, and the five-time All-Star will certainly be missed in the upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants.

Bill Plunkett reported on David Price's positive COVID-19 test via a tweet.

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr #Dodgers David Price tested positive for Covid. That’s why he went to IL today #Dodgers David Price tested positive for Covid. That’s why he went to IL today

The temporary loss of David Price will certainly be felt, but his team has the depth needed to fill the hole left by the former Cy Young Award winner.

Los Angeles Dodgers have tremendous depth in the bullpen

Now with the Dodgers, Reyes Moronta has been activated.

While it's certainly nothing new to say that the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the top teams in baseball, and arguably one of the most talented groups ever assembled, the temporary loss of David Price is an excellent opportunity to show just how good their pitching staff is.

While headlined by superstars Clayton Kershaw and Craig Kimbrel, the depth that is needed on championship teams is certainly present. Reyes Moronta, formerly of the San Francisco Giants, has been added to the active roster for the Los Angeles Dodgers and will seek to prove himself as a big league pitcher. With a career ERA of 2.63, Reyes Moronta has a chance to cement himself as a pitcher who can contribute to any team in the MLB.

Fabian Ardaya summarized the roster transactions made by the Los Angeles Dodgers via a tweet.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Reyes Moronta will be active today. Dave Roberts said move will likely be for a position player — official transactions log says Zach McKinstry has been optioned, and Darien Núñez was DFA’d to clear a 40-man spot. Reyes Moronta will be active today. Dave Roberts said move will likely be for a position player — official transactions log says Zach McKinstry has been optioned, and Darien Núñez was DFA’d to clear a 40-man spot.

Losing David Price is certainly a blow to the bullpen, but he will hopefully be returning soon and might even find the bullpen has improved in his absence with the activation of Reyes Moronta.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt