Los Angeles Dodgers News: The boys in blue complete series sweep in Chicago; superstar Freddie Freeman still sees room for improvement

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lived up to their preseason expectations after the first month of MLB action, and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Based on comments from Freddie Freeman, the team might not even be playing to the level they are capable of doing, which would be an intimidating sight.

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed their road sweep of the Chicago Cubs, outscoring their opponents 20-3 across three games and outclassing them in every facet of the game. This comes as little surprise for the top team in the National League West, but every win matters, as the San Diego Padres are only 1.5 games behind their Californian rivals.

The team took to Twitter to celebrate their sweep, a sight that is becoming very familiar for the boys in blue.

"Sweep in Chicago? Common W" - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The victories are coming in bunches for the World Series favorites, and nothing seems to be able to slow them down.

Freddie Freeman believes the Los Angeles Dodgers haven't even begun to peak

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

Freddie Freeman was the biggest free agent acquisition of the 2022 offseason, taking his talents to Los Angeles after a storied career with the Atlanta Braves. Freddie Freeman is a five-star man who can do it all on the field and is lauded for his leadership abilities off the field.

After sweeping the Chicago Cubs, many teams would be satisfied with their position in the MLB, but Freddie Freeman believes his team can get to another level.

Twitter user Fabian Ardaya shared Freddie Freeman's comments.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Freddie Freeman, on the state of the Dodgers after a 20-3 three-game sweep of the Cubs: "It's pretty amazing, 26 games in, that we're not completely clicking and we're 19-7." Freddie Freeman, on the state of the Dodgers after a 20-3 three-game sweep of the Cubs: "It's pretty amazing, 26 games in, that we're not completely clicking and we're 19-7."

"It's pretty amazing, 26 games in, that we're not completely clicking and we're 19-7." - @ Freddie Freeman

The notion that the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently underperforming their capabiities is a scary one and should put the whole league on notice.

With one of the most loaded rosters in the MLB, the Dodgers are already one of the most feared teams in baseball. If they can be even better than they already are, as Freddie Freeman believes, then the NL West should be worried.

Going into the season as the favorites to win it all is a tremendous amount of pressure on the West Coast team, but after the first month of the season, they seem up to the challenge and will be a force to be reckoned with all year long.

