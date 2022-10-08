Los Angeles Dodgers Playoffs Schedule, Tickets Prices for MLB Playoffs 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the MLB postseason for the 10th straight year. The Dodgers were the best team in the league this year by a considerable margin. Fans will be expecting big things from the club.

The team was fifth in hits, fifth in home runs and fourth in batting average. The Dodgers also boast formidable pitching. In 2022, the pitching staff had the lowest ERA in the MLB at just 2.80. They also pitched 1451 innings, the third most in the league.

Fans will be expecting a big push. Last year, the Dodgers faltered in the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, the eventual World Series champions. New addition Freddie Freeman will be central to their success in the postseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers Postseason Schedule

Date Game Location Channel Channel Tuesday, 11 October Game 1 vs TBD Dodger Stadium, LA TBS Wednesday, 12 October Game 2 vs TBD Dodger Stadium, LA TBS Friday, 14 October Game 3 vs TBD TBD TBS Saturday, 15 October Game 4 vs TBD (If necessary) TBD TBS Sunday, 16 October Game 5 vs TBD (If necessary) Dodger Stadium, LA TBS

Since the Dodgers are the first-placed team, they have the luxury of time. The team will be able to rest up and await their challenger. The Dodgers will play either the San Diego Padres or the New York Mets, who are currently facing off in a Wild Card series.

How to watch the Series

All the games in the MLB postseason will be available to viewers on the TBS channel. Additionally, all Dodgers games will be available for fans within the area to watch on Fox Sports West.

Los Angeles Dodgers ticket prices

According to Vididseats.com, Dodgers tickets are currently on sale for the prices listed below. The following are averages based on the guaranteed first three games of the series. For Games 3 and 4 of the series, the prices will depend on how much the home team will charge.

Game 1: $64 USD

Game 2: $79 USD

Game 3: $91 USD

How to get to Dodger Stadium

The Dodger Stadium is conveniently served by the Stadium Express. The train leaves approximately every 30 minutes from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. It gets you there quick so you can take in all the action.

