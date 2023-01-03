Los Angeles Dodgers: Projecting the team's starting line-up for 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the best teams in baseball last year. From hitting to pitching, it all came together for the team during the 2022 MLB season.

But the Dodgers did not perform as well as many expected in the postseason. The team crashed out of the playoffs early, falling to a divisional foe, the San Diego Padres, in the NLCS.

Despite a disappointing 2022 campaign, many expect the team to be back atop the power rankings in 2023. Let's take a look at who we can expect to be taking the field for the Dodgers this upcoming MLB season.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Noah Syndergaard and the LA Dodgers are in agreement on a contract, sources tell @jeffpassan. Breaking: Noah Syndergaard and the LA Dodgers are in agreement on a contract, sources tell @jeffpassan. https://t.co/FdKJSGM8Ws

"Breaking: Noah Syndergaard and the LA Dodgers are in agreement on a contract, sources tell @jeffpassan" - @ ESPN

It would be impossible to profile the Los Angeles Dodgers without first considering their starting pitching in particular. The Dodgers' starting rotation had an ERA of just 2.75 this past season, the lowest in the MLB.

The team's rotation was headed by Clayton Kershaw, who posted a 12-3 record with an ERA of 2.28 in his 15th season. Beneath him was Julio Urias, a young Mexican pitcher who finished third in the Cy Young voting after posting a record of 17-7 and an ERA of just 2.16, which was the best in the National League.

Noah Syndergaard also signed a 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, further bolstering the team's pitching. Syndergaard bounced back from Tommy John surgery in 2022, posting an ERA of 3.94 and a record of 10-10.

In terms of hitting, the Dodgers are just as dominant. The lead-off combination of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman proved lethal this past season. Mookie Betts scored 117 runs in 2022, while Freeman had the highest OBP in the league at .407.

The middle of the order is also meaty. Max Muncy struggled a lot in 2022, hitting only.196, but he has the ability to get things done. The addition of JD Martinez is also a huge boost for the Dodgers' offense. Martinez has hit 130 home runs over the past five seasons with the Boston Red Sox and signed with the Dodgers for one season.

Dodgers Tailgate @DodgersTailgate The Dodgers have signed slugger JD Martinez to a 1-year, $10M deal. The Dodgers have signed slugger JD Martinez to a 1-year, $10M deal. https://t.co/KIYEfud9ms

"The Dodgers have signed slugger JD Martinez to a 1-year, $10M deal." - @ Dodgers Tailgate

The Dodgers also have some upcoming talent, particularly Gavin Lux at shortstop and Chris Taylor at second base. The departure of Trea Turner, who led the MLB in at-bats with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, will also be felt.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the top dog in the NL West

Although the San Diego Padres have been flexing their muscles this offseason, touting some big offseason signings like Mookie Betts, the Dodgers are still the best. They have the best hitting and pitching in the National League and look more than likely to win their division for the 9th time in the past 10 seasons.

