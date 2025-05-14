Los Angeles Dodgers promote top prospect Dalton Rushing to bolster already potent lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly called up top prospect Dalton Rushing to bolster an already potent lineup that's second in the majors with 64 home runs.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Rushing, the 15th-best prospect in the MLB, was promoted on Wednesday, joining the Dodgers following an impressive progression through the minors.

The Dodgers’ first-round pick in the 2022 draft is primarily a catcher. With Will Smith firmly entrenched as the team’s starter, questions may arise regarding where Rushing could play.

Ardaya noted that the Dodgers had plans to move Rushing to the outfield just in case his bat was needed during last fall's World Series run. Rushing stayed put in the minors and went back to catcher.

But now, Rushing will slide in behind Smith, taking Austin Barnes’ backup catcher spot. Barnes, in the meantime, will be designated for assignment.

Smith is not believed to be dealing with any injuries. So, beyond giving Smith a break every once in a while, manager Dave Roberts will have to get creative in finding at-bats for Dalton Rushing. The lineup juggling, notwithstanding, will be worth the while as Rushing’s bat is just too good to keep in the minors any longer.

It remains to be seen when Rushing could make his debut for the "Boys in Blue." In the meantime, Rushing’s debut will be one of the most highly anticipated ones in recent Dodgers history.

Dalton Rushing steamrolled through Los Angeles Dodgers' minor league system

Dalton Rushing has crushed pitching at all minor league levels in his career - Source: Imagn

Dalton Rushing has crushed minor-league pitching on his way up the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system.

Rushing played in rookie ball and Class A during the 2022 season, seeing action in 30 games where he hit eight round-trippers and drove in 30 runs to go with a .404 average and 1.262 OPS.

In 2023, Rushing spent the season at Middle-A, appearing in 89 games. In that span, he hit 15 home runs in 290 at-bats while racking up a .424 average to go with a 1.317 OPS.

Rushing plowed Double and Triple-A last season, playing 114 games, launching 26 homers and driving 85 runs. He registered a .271 average with an .896 OPS.

This season, Rushing has played 31 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting five dingers and racking up 17 RBIs. His .308 average and .938 OPS likely precipitated this call-up to the Big Leagues.

The Dodgers hope Rushing’s impressive minor league numbers can translate into major league success. With the team’s long tradition of developing top rookies, Rushing could join Mike Piazza as another Dodger catcher winning Rookie of the Year.

