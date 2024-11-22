Los Angeles Dodgers receive shoutout from Kendrick Lamar as American rap icon's latest album GNX features special song title

Kendrick Lamar, a noted fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and California native, has just surprise dropped an album to the delight of hip-hop fans everywhere. GNX, as it is titled, dropped seemingly out of nowhere on Friday morning.

New music typically arrives at midnight on Friday morning, but Lamar didn't drop his album, unexpectedly, until around noon EST.

One song on the album has not only hip-hop fans but Dodgers fans happy as well. The track is titled 'Dodger Blue' and it pays homage to the team he has rooted for for a long time, a team that just experienced a triumphant World Series victory.

The lyrics are unrelated to the Dodgers and seem mainly to revisit the beef that he had with fellow artist Drake, a Toronto native and Toronto Blue Jays fan, over the summer.

The title is a simple way of Lamar reminding everyone what team he supports and where he's from. Either way, Lamar has never held his fandom back and is frequently wearing LAD hats and jerseys in performances and accepting awards.

One Dodgers player used Kendrick Lamar's iconic song

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar ended up in the baseball world thanks to one player: Gavin Lux. The infielder set it as his new walk-up song during the season after it went viral over the summer.

The song was a direct attack on the Toronto-based rapper, but it galvanized the LA/California area. Lux, who is originally from Wisconsin, used it to spark something on the baseball diamond.

The Dodgers also used the chorus beat, which has become infamous now, on the organ during games at times in 2024. Though unrelated to the LA area, the Minnesota Timberwolves also used it during a game in the NBA playoffs last season.

Gavin Lux used Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' as his walkup song (Imagn)

It was a major intersection of sports and hip-hop, two things that often collide. Lux's use of the most brutal diss track in a few years shows how much Lamar means to the Los Angeles area and how united the city was over the summer.

