Los Angeles Dodgers Rumors: Team still expected to add 'a piece or two', per report 

MLB rumors continue to swirl around the Los Angeles Dodgers before they enter spring training. The Dodgers had some of the biggest deals in the offseason and remain eager to acquire more players.

According to the MLB, the franchise is expected to add a piece or two. The offseason is looking bright for Dave Roberts and his team as they search for talent. Los Angeles has an excellent offense along with a reliable rotating pitching squad.

They might be keen on adding some extra throwing power to their bullpen. Another reliever seems to be on the hunt, and they are all set to look into the free-agent market.

The Dodgers have a mix of players, including veterans and young core talent. From the pitching end, they have a strong rotation. If they plan on acquiring some talent, it has to be a reliever.

Los Angeles Dodgers look toward Ryan Brasier

One potential candidate that would make sense for the Dodgers is Ryan Brasier. The veteran pitcher has been with Los Angeles in the second half of his 2023 season. Los Angeles has seen Brasier's potential and could use extra throwing power.

Brasier is one of the top relieving pitchers on the market. The 36-year-old is keen on finding a team before ending his career. Brasier could land a deal for another year or two based on his performances last year.

The talented pitcher recorded a 3.02 ERA and a solid WHIP of 1.02. He pitched a total of 59-plus innings. Brasier recorded a 0.70 ERA for the boys in blue in 38-plus innings and a WHIP of 0.72.

While Los Angeles might be interested in reuniting the pitcher with his former teammates, it will also depend on the financial part. The right-hander will look forward to signing a decent deal, considering that his career is coming to an end.

Brasier's stint with the Red Sox was not too great before he got things back on track at Los Angeles. He recorded a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings pitched, giving up 18 runs and holding a WHIP of 1.57. Hence, it makes sense to sign with Los Angeles, as it could benefit both parties.

