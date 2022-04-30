Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer served with longest suspension of its kind in MLB history following a controversial court battle

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for 324 games or two full seasons for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy. The punishment comes after an accusation of sexual assault in July 2021. Until now Trevor Bauer has been on administrative leave in lieu of a formal suspension while the investigation from the MLB was ongoing.

The 99 games the pitcher served while on administrative leave will not be accounted for in this new suspension, meaning he is suspended for the next 324 games.

Throughout the investigation, Trevor Bauer has maintained his innocence and recently filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman who made the accusation.

Bob Nightengale of CBS Sports reported the official press release from the MLB in regard to the suspension via a tweet.

"The official release" - @ Bob Nightengale

The pitcher will be appealing the decision made by the MLB, but even if there is a reduction in suspension time, it is unlikely he will be returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers anytime soon.

Trevor Bauer has a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Trevor Bauer will not return to baseball in 2022.

Trevor Bauer has been one of the best pitchers of his generation, having been a very consistent starter since 2014 with the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds. After winning the Cy Young Award in 2020, the All-Star signed a three-year, $105 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now with a two-year suspension, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, to come back to the game. We have seen many examples of players who were unable to return to the game after a lengthy time away. Given the serious nature of the allegations against Trevor Bauer, it is unclear if any team would welcome him back, despite his talent level.

Britt Ghiroli reported that this is the longest suspension of its kind ever given out by the MLB.

Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two years. Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two years. Bauer’s suspension is the longest suspension for a player under MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. twitter.com/britt_ghiroli/… Bauer’s suspension is the longest suspension for a player under MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. twitter.com/britt_ghiroli/…

"Bauer’s suspension is the longest suspension for a player under MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy" - @ Britt Ghiroli

While the details of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's suspension might be changed, Bauer will be away from the game for a significant amount of time. This suspension is a clear message of zero tolerance from the MLB, and we will hopefully not see the need for a suspension like this ever again.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt