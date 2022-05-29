Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Trea Turner joins LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger led sports nutrition brand Ladder

Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner is the most recent athlete to join Ladder, the sports nutrition company founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Turner is not only a faithful user of Ladder's nutritional products but will also serve as an ambassador and spokesperson for the company.

Founded in 2018 by LeBron James, his trainer Mike Mancias, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ladder is a workout supplement brand geared toward athletes performing at the highest level. Ladder creates products that are both third-party verified and meet the NSF Certified for Sport® seal of approval, meaning every ingredient and dose is approved by all major sports governing bodies and is free of banned substances. At the time of writing, over 52 professional sports teams across the MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA use Ladder supplements.

LeBron James came up with the idea to start Ladder after the 2014 NBA Finals, during which he found his performance hindered by lingering muscle cramps. He consulted with Mancias, his trainer, to produce the perfect sports supplement, one that would give him a competitive edge on the world's biggest stage. They consulted with Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose thorough knowledge of the supplements industry helped them navigate their options.

"You can’t climb the ladder of success with your hands in your pockets," said Schwarzenegger.

Together, the trio spent four years building a line of premium supplements.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner was the 2021 National League batting champion.

Trea Turner joins a growing roster of elite athletes championing Ladder products. The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop brings an excellent resume to the company. Turner was the 2021 National League batting champion, is a two-time MLB stolen base leader, and was an All-Star last season. At Ladder, he joins athletes like LeBron James, Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garret, and women's boxing champion Seniesa Estrada.

“I’m excited to join the Ladder family,” said Turner. “Staying at the top of my game over the course of a 162-game season isn’t easy, so the clean performance products from Ladder are an essential part of my daily routine.”

Turner isn't the only one making announcements. Ladder recently introduced a new supplement line called Superfoods Greens, which improves upon old products by adding probiotics, new ingredients, and a lemon-ginger flavor. The new supplement is plant-based and filled with key vitamins and nutrients, making it an ideal addition to vegan diets. Ladder products are formulated by the company's team of scientists, who consult with a group of leading experts in sports nutrition to achieve the best results.

