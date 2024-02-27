Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox: Odds, Picks & Predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to play an exciting Spring Training game against the Chicago White Sox which will mark the first time two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani wears Dodger Blue during an actual game. Here's a look at the odds, picks and predictions for this highly anticipated matchup.

Shohei Ohtani will be making his awaited Spring Training debut against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers vs. White Sox Odds

The betting market is heating up as the Los Angeles Dodgers come into the game with a strong -235 moneyline, making them the clear favorites. The Chicago White Sox have a tough +186 money line on the other side, making things interesting for those willing to put a wager.

Starting Pitchers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers

Bobby Miller is expected to take the mound for the LA Dodgers in his first Spring game of 2024. As it is a Spring Training game, it is still unknown who Dave Roberts will be testing tomorrow and the number of innings each pitcher will be facing.

Chicago White Sox pitchers

Garrett Crochet, the left-handed pitcher is projected to start for the White Sox according to MLB Gameday. Crochet, with only 10 games played for the team will be looking to shut down the Dodgers’ massive hitting order and help his team upset the favorites on Ohtani’s debut.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Predictions

The Dodgers emerge as favorites for the matchup. However, the unpredictability of Spring Training pitching movements and lineup changes might give the White Sox an edge. Nevertheless, Shohei Ohtani’s presence in tomorrow’s lineup makes the Dodgers favorites by two runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Player Prop Bets

Betors should pay attention to how Shohei Ohtani performs during his debut. The unpredictability of Spring Training pitchers and his recent improvement reported by Dave Roberts make the phenom likely to hit at least once.

Chicago White Sox Player Prop Bets

Garrett Crochet’s throwing for the White Sox could make his performance appealing to bettors. The prospect has seen some playing time with the team and has already put up a 2.71 career ERA. If the pitcher can have an outing longer than an inning, he might be likely to strike out two batters.

As Shohei Ohtani’s debut approaches, fans are ready for what promises to be an exciting matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, inspired by the excitement of Spring Training and prospects seeking to make their mark on the field.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.