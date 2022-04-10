Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups-April 10th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies close out an opening three-game series at Coor Field this Sunday. The Dodgers won the opening contest by a score of 5-3.
All-Star and former MVP Freddie Freeman made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener along with All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel and Freeman were once teammates in Atlanta.
Kris Bryant made his debut with the Colorado Rockies after signing with the team this spring.
Here are the injury reports ahead of tomorrow's game and how each may affect the starting lineup for both teams.
Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Report
Young starting pitcher Dustin May is expected to return towards the end of the season after having to undergo Tommy John Surgery. May will certainly help their pitching rotation come postseason time. Veterans Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson are expected to play key roles in the bullpen once healthy.
Colorado Rockies Injury Report
The Colorado Rockies injury report can be seen below.
Both Robert Stephenson and Lucas Gilbreath are out due to contracting COVID-19. They are currently on the 10-day injured list and are expected to return once the 10 days are up.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Predicted Lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers have one of the top lineups in all of baseball, which can be seen below.
Youngster Gavin Lux had a strong Opening Day performance, notching two RBI's and drawing two walks.
Colorado Rockies
The Colorado Rockies' predicted lineup for tomorrow's game can be seen below.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Rotations
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers' pitching rotation is also among the top in baseball. When Trevor Bauer rejoins the team after serving his suspension, they will arguably have the best pitching staff in all of baseball.
Walker Buehler started Opening Day for the Dodgers and went five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out five batters.
Colorado Rockies
The Colorado Rockies pitching rotation can be seen below. Kyle Freeland pitched Opening Day, going 3 and 2/3 innings and allowing 5 earned runs.
The Colorado Rockies have many young arms in their current rotation and are hoping to make considerable progress in 2022 as they are currently rebuilding.