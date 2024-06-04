Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Expert Analysis & Betting Picks for June 4

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will arrive in Pennsylvania for their first meeting of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Though both teams enter the three-game series with very different positions in the standings, both will be looking to use these fixtures to their advantage.

The series opener on Tuesday night is set to get underway at 6:40 pm ET from PNC Park on the banks of the Alleghany River. Weather conditions in Pittsburgh are expected to be clear, with a high of 31 degrees at game time.

Tyler Glasnow vs Pirates Offense

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Dodgers flamethrower Tyler Glasnow is set to make his thirteenth start of the season on Tuesday. Glasnow is now 6-3 with a 3.04 ERA, and a league-leading 95 strikeouts. In his last start on May 28, Glasnow went the distance, striking out eight New York Mets hitters in seven innings.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Tyler Glasnow's 10th K" - Pitching Ninja

Of the five Pirates roster members who have faced Tyler Glasnow before, they have a .227 average across 22 at-bats, including two home runs, which have both been hit by Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

Jared Jones vs Dodgers Offense

Rookie right-hander Jared Jones will be making his first career appearance against the Dodgers. At just 22 years old, Jones has shown tremendous poise this season, pitching to a 3.55 ERA across eleven starts. However, in his last outing against the Detroit Tigers on May 29, Jones was chased after 4.1 innings for allowing five earned runs.

Expand Tweet

"Did Jared Jones just throw the nastiest pitch we’ll see all year?" - Foul Territory

Dodgers vs Pirates Head-to-Head

The Pirates are heading home after losing a three-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays, while the Dodgers recently took two out of three games against the Rockies at home.

Since 2020, the Dodgers and Pirates have played a total of nineteen times, with LA emerging victorious in eleven of those meetings.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds and Analysis

Moneyline Odds:

• Los Angeles Dodgers: -190

• Pittsburgh Pirates: +155

Coming into this affair, the Los Angeles Dodgers tout a 38-23 record, enough to lead the NL West division. Meanwhile, the Pirates are currently 27-32, fourth in the NL Central. As such, the Dodgers are favored to win by odds of -190.

Over/Under (Total Runs):

• Over 8.0: +100

• Under 8.0: -120

Due to the fact that both starting pitchers have favorable earned run averages, the chances of the game producing more than eight runs is lower than the alternative. With the over/under set at 8.0, Tuesday's game should be a thrilling one.

In addition to Dodgers stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, keep an eye on Pirates players who are swinging the bat well of late like Andrew McCutchen, Nick Gonzalez, and Connor Joe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback