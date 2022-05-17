Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has finally named his favorite non-basketball athlete of all time, and he is a former MLB star

LeBron James is one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet and an inspiration to many. It's fair to say he is one of the greatest athletes ever to have lived. The future Hall of Famer recently shared that his favorite non-basketball related athlete is Ken Griffey Jr., best known as a member of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.

Knowing the athletes who shaped the man who brought a championship to the Cleveland Cavaliers is fascinating. Taking into account the popularity Ken Griffey Jr. racked up during his time in the league, it comes as little surprise that he is a favorite of LeBron James.

"Of all time???? Griffey Jr for sure!!" - @ LeBron James

LeBron's revelation was posted on Twitter by the man himself.

Ken Griffey Jr. inspires LeBron James and countless others

Anybody who watched the playing career of Ken Griffey Jr. would agree he is an admirable figure to look up to. Spending most of his career with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, Ken Griffey Jr. quickly became a legend with one of the best swings of all time.

Ken Griffey Jr. also had the exceedingly rare opportunity to play at the professional level with his father, Ken Griffey. This has a riveting parallel to LeBron James, who hopes to someday play on the same team as his son, Bronny, in the NBA. This desire could have even been born from watching Ken Griffey Jr. and his father light up the MLB with the Seattle Mariners.

If you are reading this and are unfamiliar with Ken Griffey Jr., take five minutes to watch this video uploaded to YouTube by ESPN, and see why he is LeBron James' favorite non-basketball athlete.

Ken Griffey Jr. may never have won a championship in his playing days, but he left an indelible mark on the sports world. With 2,781 hits and 630 home runs, he was one of the best offensive players of all time, and it is great to see him get the respect he derves from legends of other sports.

Having an impact on the next generation is one of the greatest achievements an athlete can have, and as evidenced by this tweet from the greatest basketball player of his generation, the impact of Ken Griffey Jr. transcended baseball.

