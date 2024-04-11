“Lose 2 of 3 to a team trying to be bad. SMH” – Rangers fans frustrated as World Series champs shut out 1-0 to Oakland A’s

The Oakland Athletics gave the World Series defending champs, the Texas Rangers a tough time in their three-game series. Oakland won the first while Texas evened up the series on Wednesday.

Both teams headed into their Thursday matchup with the series tied at one apiece. Oakland won a nail-biter, 1-0, improving their record to 5-6 while Texas falls to 7-6 on the year.

Oakland's pitching was dominant as JP Sears went 6.1 innings, allowing zero runs on one hit while striking out five batters. Three pitchers were used in relief of Sears, and they closed out the final innings without giving up a hit.

The series loss has Rangers fans concerned. They wonder how a team as stacked as theirs is losing a series to a team of relatively young and inexperienced players.

"Lost 2 of 3 to a team trying to be bad. SMH" - one fan posted.

"This whole team looks off. The only people ever happy to be on base is Langford and Carter" - another fan posted.

"Wish I could laugh. But yk" - posted another.

Fans are worried the team's vibe is off. They have not looked like the dominant bunch that many insiders expected to return this year.

"This better be the lowest we get this year. My goodness that was embarrassing" - said another fan.

After their series win, Oakland will take on the Washington Nationals in a three-game series. For Texas, they are set to take on their in-state rivals, the Houston Astros.

The Rangers are looking to settle the score with Houston

Texas Rangers (Image via Getty)

The Rangers and the Astros have already played a four-game series just before their matchup with the Athletics. Texas took the first two games while Houston took the last two.

Now, Texas will have to travel to Minute Maid Park, which is never an easy place to play. Houston is expected to start J.P. France while Dane Dunning will get the ball for Texas. Both pitchers have had their share of early-season struggles, so it will be interesting to see who has the upper hand.

Texas being limited to just one hit is rare. They have crushed the ball this season and are ranked seventh in the league in terms of runs per game. Expect some fireworks at Minute Maid Park this weekend.

