“Louisville Slugger, the moneymaker” - Alex Rodriguez showcases the bat he used throughout his legendary career in the MLB

Alex Rodriguez recently posted an Instagram image featuring the Louisville Slugger bat he used during his MLB career. Baseball bats are an important piece of equipment for MLB players. Some players choose to buy bats on their own. However, like Rodriguez, many professional baseball players will have their bats purchased for them. Rodriguez called his Louisville Slugger bat his moneymaker and kissed it in the video. In baseball, Louisville Slugger is a household name. Louisville Slugger has been manufacturing bats since the late 1800s in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the Instagram video, Rodriguez, dressed in a well-tailored suit, mentioned the characteristic features of the Louisville Slugger bat. He describes how the bat is triple dipped in black lacquer, which makes the wood tighter and harder.

“I get a lot of questions about which bat I used to use. Well, here is the answer. Louisville Slugger C271L triple dipped in black latte, which makes the wood a lot harder and tighter. 34/32 with my big hand, it really feels too thick hitting a baseball on good days. On bad days, well, it did not matter. You were not gonna hit anyway." - @ Alex Rodriguez

Alex's moneymaker bat measures 32/34, which he claims is suitable for his big hands.

Alex Rodriguez's Louisville Slugger was auctioned at 2020 Special Olympics

There were many intriguing things to bid on during the 2020 Special Olympics Colorado Silent Auction, including a Louisville Slugger baseball bat signed by the 14-time All-Star!

The auction will close on Monday, 8/23 at 9pm MST. Our 2020 Special Olympics CO Silent Auction is open!Have you checked it out? We have a bunch of exciting things to bid on, including this Louisville Slugger baseball bat signed by Alex Rodriguez!The auction will close on Monday, 8/23 at 9pm MST. Our 2020 Special Olympics CO Silent Auction is open! Have you checked it out? We have a bunch of exciting things to bid on, including this Louisville Slugger baseball bat signed by Alex Rodriguez! 👉 l8r.it/lsG4The auction will close on Monday, 8/23 at 9pm MST. https://t.co/UTR0hXj4sU

"We have a bunch of exciting things to bid on, including this Louisville Slugger bat signed by Alex Rodriguez!" - @ Special Olympics Colorado

That was sure to bring in a sizable donation to the organization.

Louisville Slugger bats used by the former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez

Alex used Louisville Slugger 1B01527 for his 400th career home run in 2005.

Rodriguez used Louisville Slugger 1B16559 for the 1998 Silver Slugger season.

A-Rod used the Louisville Slugger 1B15959 for his first career grand slam.

Alex used the Louisville Slugger 1B14766 for his 25th grand slam.

Rodriguez, who played for the New York Yankees, is one of the greatest baseball players in MLB history. He's a three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star, and he spent his entire career playing shortstop and third base. Alex has always been a loyal user of pure black Louisville Slugger bats, with some exceptions, such as Cooper bats, early in his career. Most of A-Rod's bats included his facsimile signature or his full name in block letters rather than his nickname.

