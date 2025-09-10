  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Love them all already!” - Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha pens heartfelt message on taking one step towards her “dream come true"

"Love them all already!” - Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha pens heartfelt message on taking one step towards her “dream come true"

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 10, 2025 02:21 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha pens 5-word heartfelt message on taking one step towards her “dream come true" - Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez bid farewell to the game nearly a decade ago but remains a favorite among New York Yankees fans. After retirement from baseball, Rodriguez became a full-time parent to two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Ad

Despite Rodriguez's legacy as an MLB player, his two daughters are forging their career paths. His elder daughter Natasha, who turned 20 last year, is on a musical journey.

Natasha is part of the music theatre at the University of Michigan and she shared an update in her Instagram post on Tuesday. She updated on her new journey, writing:

"Debut directing dream come true!! I love them already!! Grateful grateful grateful grateful!!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Natasha enrolled in the music theatre after joining Michigan last year. She has shown her vocal talents in the past when she sang the National anthem at LoanDepot Park for a game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.

Ad

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez sees a lot of himself in elder daughter Natasha

Rodriguez, who had his daughters from his previous marriage with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, adores both Natasha and Ella and sees a lot of himself in his elder daughter.

"She has a sense of friends and which bus to take, as well as her gym and which Starbucks [to go to]," Rodriguez said. "So she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."

The three-time MVP often gets together with his daughters and shares updates from their time together on social media.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications