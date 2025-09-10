"Love them all already!” - Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha pens heartfelt message on taking one step towards her “dream come true"

Alex Rodriguez bid farewell to the game nearly a decade ago but remains a favorite among New York Yankees fans. After retirement from baseball, Rodriguez became a full-time parent to two daughters, Natasha and Ella.
Despite Rodriguez's legacy as an MLB player, his two daughters are forging their career paths. His elder daughter Natasha, who turned 20 last year, is on a musical journey.
Natasha is part of the music theatre at the University of Michigan and she shared an update in her Instagram post on Tuesday. She updated on her new journey, writing:
"Debut directing dream come true!! I love them already!! Grateful grateful grateful grateful!!"
Natasha enrolled in the music theatre after joining Michigan last year. She has shown her vocal talents in the past when she sang the National anthem at LoanDepot Park for a game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.
Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez sees a lot of himself in elder daughter Natasha
Rodriguez, who had his daughters from his previous marriage with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, adores both Natasha and Ella and sees a lot of himself in his elder daughter.
"She has a sense of friends and which bus to take, as well as her gym and which Starbucks [to go to]," Rodriguez said. "So she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."
The three-time MVP often gets together with his daughters and shares updates from their time together on social media.