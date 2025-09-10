"Love them all already!” - Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha pens heartfelt message on taking one step towards her “dream come true"

Alex Rodriguez bid farewell to the game nearly a decade ago but remains a favorite among New York Yankees fans. After retirement from baseball, Rodriguez became a full-time parent to two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Ad

Despite Rodriguez's legacy as an MLB player, his two daughters are forging their career paths. His elder daughter Natasha, who turned 20 last year, is on a musical journey.

Natasha is part of the music theatre at the University of Michigan and she shared an update in her Instagram post on Tuesday. She updated on her new journey, writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Debut directing dream come true!! I love them already!! Grateful grateful grateful grateful!!"

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Instagram)

Natasha enrolled in the music theatre after joining Michigan last year. She has shown her vocal talents in the past when she sang the National anthem at LoanDepot Park for a game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.

Ad

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez sees a lot of himself in elder daughter Natasha

Rodriguez, who had his daughters from his previous marriage with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, adores both Natasha and Ella and sees a lot of himself in his elder daughter.

"She has a sense of friends and which bus to take, as well as her gym and which Starbucks [to go to]," Rodriguez said. "So she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."

The three-time MVP often gets together with his daughters and shares updates from their time together on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More