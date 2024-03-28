"Love Gleyber leading off" - Yankees fans elated as Gleyber Torres is announced as leadoff hitter for Opening Day lineup

There aren't many surprises with an Opening Day lineup, but seeing Gleyber Torres bat leadoff is not an expected move. The slugger has hit in almost every single spot in the lineup over the last few years, and he will at least begin the season as the leadoff hitter.

This was revealed when the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup for Opening Day. Spring Training is done, so weird lineups with players who aren't part of the MLB roster are a thing of the past for now.

Torres will lead off, and he will be followed by two of the best players in baseball, giving him elite protection. Juan Soto will bat second, and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge is in the three hole for the first time in a very long time.

He will be followed up by Giancarlo Stanton, with Anthony Rizzo, Anthony Volpe, Alex Verdugo, Jose Trevino and then Oswaldo Cabrera in the nine hole. This is going to be a common lineup for the Yanks, and Torres sitting in the first spot leaves fans ecstatic.

Yankees fans have seen a revolving door of lineups over the last few seasons, and that won't change. They don't have a traditional leadoff hitter, and there will be some moving parts until DJ LeMahieu gets back.

Even then, there will be some swapping and platooning. Expect Austin Wells to get a ton of playing time in place of Jose Trevino, and Trent Grisham will play some as well. Today, they'll hit for Nestor Cortes, who starts an Opening Day for the first time.

Yankees lineups will change over the season

No one can ever expect any team to go through the season with no major injuries. That (and the fact that they've already sustained some) plus the off days scheduled in means the Yankees will feature a ton of different lineups.

The Yankees will change lineups often

The most common one will look a lot like the one above, but with Wells catching perhaps and LeMahieu at third and higher in the order. Otherwise, this is likely the basis of their most usual lineup.

