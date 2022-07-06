"Love this idea" "Make it happen for the send off he deserves" - MLB fans push for Albert Pujols to be sent to All-Star game after the possibility of a legends selection is revealed

Albert Pujols announced that 2022 would be the final season of his MLB career. Since that announcement, fans have been searching for the perfect way to send off the St. Louis Cardinals legend, and they may have found it. Thanks to a clause in the CBA, the commissioner has the ability to add legends to the All-Star Game rosters.

Ken Rosenthal was the first to report on this possibility via Twitter, and it sent MLB fans' hopes sky high.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s…

Albert Pujols is the definition of a legend of the game, with 10 All-Star selections and three MVPs throughout his illustrious career. Fans want one more time to honor the legend on a grand stage, and the All-Star Game is the perfect venue.

All that has to happen to make this scenario play out is for Rob Manfred, the Commissioner of Baseball, to listen to the fans. If he hears and complies with this outcry in favor of using the clause, MLB fans will rejoice.

If this happens, the festivities in Los Angeles for the All-Star Game will be ratcheted to another level.

MLB fans desperate to see Albert Pujols in the All-Star game

It's rare for the idea of changing something in baseball to be almost universally supported. While Albert Pujols might not be having an All-Star-caliber season, fans believe there is precedence for this scenario.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was selected to the 2014 All-Stars despite his play that season being below his career averages. This All-Star Game served as a major farewell to a legend of the game, and we could now see it replicated.

Quinn @QuinnSTLCards Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… If Jeter made it in 2014 Albert should make it twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… If Jeter made it in 2014 Albert should make it twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Pujols is one of the most legendary hitters in MLB history, which is what this move would honor. Giving him one last major platform would be a tremendous sight for fans of all ages.

SaltyGary @SaltyGary Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… I'm cool with this. Good way to show respect and build the game around the players twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… I'm cool with this. Good way to show respect and build the game around the players twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Rob Manfred is constantly under fire for his leadership, and this could paint him in a new light. This appeals to the dedicated fans who understand the history of the game and also has plenty of support from casual viewers as well.

This would be an easy way to make the All-Star Game even more exciting. Could you imagine Pujols hitting a dinger during the game? The potential electricity of that moment cannot be denied.

Randy @Raaaaaaaandyyy Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… In his final season, Albert being a honoary All Star would be awesome, and no one really should have a issue with it twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… In his final season, Albert being a honoary All Star would be awesome, and no one really should have a issue with it twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Many fans believe this is a moment where the heart has to make the decision, not the head. Sure, Albert Pujols does not have All-Star numbers in 2022, but he still deserves this spot.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… Albert Pujols an All-Star? Clause in new CBA allows commissioner to add legends to rosters. Story: theathletic.com/news/mlb-all-s… Albert Pujols should be at the All Star Game in his final season. I don’t care what his numbers are. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Albert Pujols should be at the All Star Game in his final season. I don’t care what his numbers are. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

The MLB All-Star Game is fast approaching, and the potential of adding a legend to the roster has fans fired up. There is seemingly nothing that could stop this decision. It all comes down to Rob Manfred agreeing with baseball fans.

