"Love that the little man is still repping a Braves hat" - Fans can't get enough as Freddie Freeman's son Max sports gear from dad's old team

Baseball is a sport that often runs in families. Fathers pass down their love for the game and the cheer from the crowd to their sons. Now it seems that Freddie Freeman’s son, Max Freeman, is following in his father’s footsteps.

Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, posted pictures from the Little League in which her son’s team, the Orange Coast College Baseball team, won the trophy. The pictures showed that her son, Charlie Freeman, was celebrating their win with his teammates.

"Let Freedom Ring 🇺🇸💍⚾️🏆(p.s. Max insisted on wearing Charlie’s old hat🥹)." Chelsea wrote as the caption of the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

In the series of pictures shared, Max Freeman is rocking his full black jersey attire with an old Atlanta Braves hat that belonged to Charlie. The black Braves hat holds a special memory for Freddie Freeman, as he started his baseball career with the Braves team.

He was drafted by the Braves back in 2007 and went on to play 12 seasons with them. He also became the World Series Champion with the Braves in 2021.

Fans showed their love to Max, who was rocking his father's old hat.

“Love that the little man is still repping a Braves hat,” commented a fan

@courtgorshel/ Instagram

“Congratulations! And nice choice Max!” another fan said.

@kristyparker/ Instagram

“Awesome Braves Hat. Great photo.” wrote another user.

“Good boy, Max!!!” said a fan.

The fans even praised Charlie for his win.

“The young man can pitch!” Congrats on the win.” commented a fan.

@goettels/Instagram

“Congratulations Charlie and your Teammates,” wrote a fan.

For Braves fans, seeing Max sport the Braves' color is a touching reminder of the special moments and magic Freddie created in Atlanta.

Chelsea shared her two young son’s cooking skills

Chelsea shared a glimpse of adorable kitchen mayhem on her social media last Friday. Their young sons, Brandon and Maximus, were busy making banana fritters, and things got a little out of hand. The two boys covered themselves in the mix.

"Covered in banana fritter mix," Chelsea captured the moment with this caption.

Chelsea's Instagram story

While the outcome of their culinary expedition is uncertain, they surely took some kitchen lessons from their mom.

The Freeman couple welcomed Brandon and Maximus in 2020 and 2021, respectively. They are the family's youngest members, following Charlie Freeman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback