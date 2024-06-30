"Love this" - Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba celebrates as ex-MLB pitcher earns award for record-breaking performance in LMB

Trevor Bauer, who last played in the MLB for the Los Angeles Dodgers, joined the LMB’s Diablos Rojos del México in March. Since then, he has been making waves with his impressive performances on the mound, hoping to make his way back to the big leagues. His agent, Rachel Luba, also shared her excitement about Bauer’s recent achievement in the Mexican League.

The official IG page of the Diablos Rojos posted a series of photos and videos showing Bauer receiving the 19k award for his incredible feat of striking out 19 batters in a single game on June 21 against the Guerreros de Oaxaca.

“The Record Man, the legend. Trevor Bauer received recognition from the organization for the 19 SOs established in a nine-inning game. The new mark established looks difficult to break. 🎉 CONGRATULATIONS TREVOR!” - Wrote Diablos Rojos in the caption. [Translated]

Rachel Luba reposted one of the videos on her story and also commented on the original post:

"Love This!!”

Bauer already held a Mexican League Record for striking out nine consecutive players in a match against the Bravos de Leon in April. This time, he set the bar even higher with his new record, which seems likely to remain unbeaten for a long time. On June 21, over 8.2 innings, Bauer only allowed five hits and one run, which helped his team beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca by 6-1

Another instance when Rachel Luba celebrated Trevor Bauer’s success

Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, was thrilled with her client's hot streak in Mexico's baseball league. Bauer, a former MLB star currently suspended, has been racking up wins for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico. Luba took to social media to celebrate Bauer's eighth win of the season, highlighting his continued success.

"Win number 8 for @BauerOutage and his ERA lowers to a 1.48!" wrote Rachel Luba on X.

Rachel Luba started working with Trevor Bauer in 2019 when the ace player signed a deal with her sports agency. Bauer was her first-ever client. She helped Bauer get the record-breaking deal of $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Luba has been more of a friend than an agent, currently handling the player’s official needs in the LMB and helping him through the controversies that come his way.