"Love us or hate us, you enjoy watching us" - Dodgers' Chris Taylor slams 'bad for baseball' narrative around team's offseason

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Chris Taylor said that while many view the team's extravagant spending in the offseason as bad for the sport, it is the opposite.

The Dodgers have undoubtedly made the biggest headlines over the winter, spending over a billion dollars in signing the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. In the process, they have offered some record-breaking contracts which have led many to accuse them of spoiling the sport with their financial power.

However, Taylor believes that the spending is, in fact, good for the sport.

"I don't think it's bad for baseball by any means," in a recent interview with MLB insider Doug McKain after being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award. "To get one of the best players in the world on one of the most popular teams in baseball, whether you love us or hate us, you enjoy watching us."

The 33-year-old utility player has been with the Dodgers since 2016 and has played a crucial role in their recent success. He was named the NLCS MVP in 2017, won the World Series in 2020 and made the All-Star Game for the only time in 2021.

Chris Taylor speaks out on the Dodgers' Word Series expectations

Before the beginning of the MLB offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers were already on a historic streak of success with 11 consecutive playoff appearances and 10 NL West titles. They then went on to spend over $1 billion on new additions to the team, leading to even higher expectations.

“We understand what comes with wearing Dodger Blue," Chris Taylor said. "The expectation is always to win a World Series."

